WHO says 3.8 billion people have herpes and most don’t even know it: What that means for your sexual health, symptoms

It is one of the most widespread yet frequently misunderstood infections on the planet, according to global guidelines released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in May 2025. Per WHO, billions of people around the world are carrying the herpes simplex virus (HSV) — often without even realising it. Also read | Do you kiss babies? UK physician explains how babies can get infected with lifelong viruses due to this mistake

The WHO data outlines a stark reality: 3.8 billion people under the age of 50 (64 percent of the global population) are living with HSV-1, the primary driver of oral herpes. Meanwhile, an estimated 520 million people aged 15 to 49 (13 percent) worldwide are infected with HSV-2, the principal cause of genital herpes.

Despite its vast global footprint, herpes remains shrouded in social stigma, anxiety, and misconception. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of what the WHO guidelines reveal about symptoms, transmission, risks, and treatment options.

Two types, one persistent pathogen Herpes simplex virus is a treatable, lifelong viral infection that primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact. Once inside the body, the virus resides inside nerve cells, alternating between dormant (inactive) and active phases.

The virus is categorised into two distinct types:

⦿ HSV-1 (oral and genital): Primarily acquired during childhood through oral contact (such as kissing or sharing utensils), HSV-1 traditionally causes cold sores in or around the mouth. However, it can also cause genital herpes through oral-genital contact. Of the 3.8 billion HSV-1 cases, approximately 10 percent (376 million people aged 15–49) are genital infections.

⦿ HSV-2 (genital): Transmitted almost exclusively through sexual contact, HSV-2 is the primary cause of genital herpes. HSV-2 infects women almost twice as often as men, as male-to-female sexual transmission is significantly more efficient. While overall prevalence rises with age, the highest rate of new infections occurs among adolescents and young adults.

⦿ Key difference in recurrences: HSV-2 is far more likely than genital HSV-1 to cause recurring symptomatic flare-ups over a person’s lifetime.

Symptoms and the 'silent spread' One of the main reasons herpes spreads so easily is that the vast majority of infections are asymptomatic or unrecognised. People who show no visible sores can still shed the virus and pass it to others. When symptoms do appear, they typically begin with a warning sign: tingling, itching, or burning in the affected area before sores manifest.

Primary outbreaks vs recurrences ⦿ First outbreak: Initial infections are usually the most severe. Alongside painful blisters or open ulcers, patients may experience systemic flu-like symptoms, including fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes near the infection site, and sore throat (for oral herpes) or headache.

⦿ Recurrent episodes: Subsequent outbreaks tend to be shorter, less severe, and localised. In 2020 alone, an estimated 205 million people aged 15–49 (5.3 percent of that age bracket) experienced at least one symptomatic genital herpes episode — 92 percent of which were caused by HSV-2. Also read | Can herpes virus impair the body’s immune system? Study finds hidden agent that triggers it

Outbreak triggers Because the virus stays dormant in nerve tissues, common physical and emotional stressors can reactivate it:

⦿ Fever or general illness

⦿ Sunlight / UV exposure (especially for oral cold sores)

⦿ Menstruation

⦿ Physical injury or surgery

⦿ Emotional stress