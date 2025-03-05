Can herpes virus impair the body’s immune system? Study finds hidden agent that triggers it

Herpes is a viral infection that leads to painful blisters and ulcers. Caused by herpes simplex virus-1, herpes can show flu-like symptoms, numbness, pain and burning sensations. However, a recent study led by Dr. Anna Cliffe, University of Virginia states that herpes virus can hijack the immune system responsible to fight it, and cause reactivation. The study states that herpes virus can hijack the immune system responsible to fight it, and cause reactivation. (Shutterstock)

According to World Health Organisation, more than 60% of people under the age of 50 carry the herpes virus that leads to lifelong infections in the nerve cells. Once the herpes virus enters the body, it can stay forever. However, our immune system can suppress the virus, leading to no symptoms in people. But, sometimes, stress, sunburn and other infections can flare it up.

Dr. Anna Cliffe of UVA’s Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology, in a statement said, “Our findings identify the first viral protein required for herpes simplex virus to wake up from dormancy, and, surprisingly, this protein does so by triggering responses that should act against the virus. This is important because it gives us new ways to potentially prevent the virus from waking up and activating immune responses in the nervous system that could have negative consequences in the long term.” Also read | Can herpes trigger Alzheimer’s? Study sheds light on the connection

Findings of the study:

The study identified a viral protein called UL12.5. The researchers observed that this protein plays the role of a double agent. It triggers the body’s antiviral alarm and also exploits the alarm to reactive the virus in the body.

The study challenges the previously-known information about hoe virus and the immune system interact with each other. It is known that viruses try to evade or suppress the immune system. But in this study, the researchers observed that herpes virus actually tries to benefit by activating certain immune pathways.

Herpes virus can hijack the immune system for reactivation.(Shutterstock)

Researcher Patryk Krakowiak told StudyFinds, “We were surprised to find that HSV-1 doesn’t just passively wait for the right conditions to reactivate – it actively senses danger and takes control of the process. Our findings suggest that the virus may be using immune signals as a way to detect cellular stress – whether from neuron damage, infections or other threats – as a cue to escape its host and find a new one.” Also read | How to boost immunity and reduce cancer risk? Doctor suggests 6-letter hack ‘MEDSRX’ you need to learn today

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.