I wore these 2 kurta sets to back-to-back celebrations: Here's my honest review By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Wedding season is probably the best excuse to refresh your ethnic wardrobe. Between engagement parties, mehendi functions and wedding receptions, you need outfits that not only look festive but also feel comfortable enough to wear for hours. As someone who prefers pieces I can rewear in different ways, I'm always on the lookout for kurta sets that strike the right balance between elegance and practicality. Recently, I got the chance to wear two kurta sets from Etasha by Asha Jain, a homegrown label that has also recently opened its new flagship store in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. I wore one for a close friend's engagement and the other for a wedding function. Although both belong to the same label, they couldn't have been more different. One leaned contemporary with metallic textures and sleek silhouettes, while the other embraced classic embroidery and timeless charm. After wearing both through long celebrations, plenty of photographs and lots of dancing, here's my honest review. Black Tissue Crepe Textured Metallic Kurta Set

Price: ₹ 29600

Black Tissue Crepe Textured Metallic Kurta Set

This was the outfit I chose for my friend's engagement, and it instantly felt like something different from the usual festive wear. Instead of relying on heavy embroidery or embellishments, the kurta stands out because of its metallic textured tissue crepe fabric. It catches the light beautifully without looking overly flashy, making it ideal for evening events. What I liked most was the silhouette. The crepe fabric drapes exceptionally well, creating a flattering fit that skims the body rather than clinging to it. It has a beautiful fall that makes the entire outfit look expensive and effortless. The subtle sheen running through the fabric gives it a polished finish, so you don't need excessive jewellery to make it occasion-ready. I also appreciated how well the black trousers complemented the kurta. Rather than competing with the textured fabric, they balanced the outfit and kept the overall look sleek. Together, they created a silhouette that felt equal parts contemporary and traditional, a combination I always look for in festive clothing. That said, there was one detail that could definitely be improved. The shoulder tie-up strings feature heavy beaded tassels, which look beautiful visually but become slightly impractical while wearing the outfit. Because of the weight of the beads, the shoulder ties kept loosening throughout the evening, and I found myself retying them multiple times. It wasn't enough to ruin the outfit, but it's something I'd have liked to be more secure, especially during an event where you're constantly moving around, greeting people or dancing. Even with that minor drawback, this was easily one of my favourite festive outfits I've worn recently. It feels fashion-forward without losing its ethnic appeal and photographs beautifully under evening lights. Rating: 4.5/5 Best for: Engagements, cocktail functions, sangeet nights and intimate receptions. White aari colour resham kurta bejeweled with hand embroidery Price: ₹ 27000

White aari colour resham kurta bejeweled with hand embroidery

For another wedding function, I wanted something softer and more traditional, and this white embroidered kurta set felt like the perfect choice. Unlike the black outfit, this one relies on delicate detailing rather than dramatic textures. The embroidery around the yoke immediately catches your attention, combining soft pink and gold threadwork that feels elegant without becoming overpowering. It's understated in the best possible way and gives the kurta a graceful, handcrafted look. The overall aesthetic is classic and timeless. If you're someone who prefers subtle festive dressing instead of heavily embellished outfits, this set is an easy recommendation. It has that effortless elegance that's suitable for daytime functions, pujas or family celebrations where you want to look dressed up without feeling overdressed. One of my favourite elements of this set was the red dupatta. Against the white kurta, it creates a beautiful contrast and instantly elevates the entire outfit. Without it, the look would have been fairly minimal, but the vibrant dupatta adds just the right amount of colour and festive energy. The fit, however, is slightly different from the black kurta. This silhouette runs a little loose, which some people may actually prefer because it feels relaxed and breathable. Personally, I would have liked a slightly more tailored fit around the waist for a sharper silhouette, but it never looked oversized or unflattering. Instead, it gave the outfit a comfortable, easy-to-wear feel that worked well for spending an entire day attending wedding festivities. Comfort-wise, I genuinely had no complaints. I never felt restricted while sitting, walking around or spending hours at the venue, and that's something I value just as much as good design. Rating: 4.6/5 Best for: Wedding ceremonies, festive lunches, family gatherings and traditional celebrations. What I enjoyed most about these two outfits is that they cater to completely different moods. The black tissue crepe metallic kurta set is for days when you want your ethnic wear to feel modern, sleek and fashion-forward. It has a contemporary edge that stands apart from conventional festive outfits, and apart from the slightly impractical shoulder tie-ups, it's beautifully designed. The white embroidered yoke kurta set, on the other hand, is perfect for anyone who appreciates understated elegance. It's comfortable, timeless and versatile enough to wear to multiple occasions simply by changing your accessories. If I had to choose just one, I'd probably pick the black metallic kurta set purely because it feels unique and unlike anything already in my wardrobe. But if you're looking for an outfit you'll find yourself reaching for year after year, the white embroidered set is equally worthy of a place in your festive collection. Sometimes the best festive wardrobe isn't about choosing between modern and traditional; it's about having room for both. These two Etasha by Asha Jain kurta sets proved exactly that. More kurta sets for events and festivals:

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Kurta sets' review: FAQs Which Etasha by Asha Jain kurta set is better for evening functions? The black tissue crepe textured metallic kurta set is a great pick for evening events like engagements, cocktail parties and sangeet functions. Its subtle metallic sheen and contemporary silhouette make it stand out after dark. Are these kurta sets worth buying? Both offer good styling potential for festive occasions. The black set is ideal if you like contemporary ethnic fashion, while the white set is better suited for those who gravitate towards timeless, traditional silhouettes. Who should choose the white embroidered yoke kurta set? If you prefer understated, elegant ethnic wear over heavily embellished outfits, this set is an excellent choice. The soft pink and gold embroidery and contrasting red dupatta make it perfect for weddings, festive gatherings and family functions. Is the black metallic kurta set comfortable to wear? Yes. The crepe fabric has a beautiful fall, making it lightweight, flattering and comfortable for long hours. The only drawback is the shoulder tie-up strings, which can loosen because of the heavy beaded tassels.