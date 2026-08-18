Cancer diagnosis at 30? Oncologist Dr Ankur Varshney explains the rise in cancer among young people in India

Cancer is often associated with older age, but a diagnosis in the 30s or early 40s is no longer something doctors can simply dismiss as unusual. India’s cancer data does show a significant burden among younger adults. However, experts caution against interpreting every cancer diagnosis in a younger adult as proof of a broad “cancer epidemic” among the young. Better detection, greater awareness and access to imaging are also bringing more cases to medical attention.

Also Read | Think you're too young to get cancer? Oncologist Dr Ankur Varshney explains why the disease is rising in younger adults

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – a senior medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida – who explains, “We should be careful about calling every cancer in a younger person a new trend. What we are seeing is a combination of genuine changes in risk factors, greater awareness and earlier or more frequent detection. However, when a person in their 30s develops cancer, we have to look beyond age and ask why that individual may be at risk.”

Factors driving the shift According to Dr Varshney, while there is no single explanation, excess weight and metabolic problems play an important role because obesity is associated with several cancers. Moreover, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary patterns and inadequate physical activity may contribute indirectly through obesity, insulin resistance and chronic inflammation.

The oncologist highlights, “Tobacco remains a major concern, particularly in India, where smoking and smokeless tobacco continue to drive cancers of the mouth, tongue, throat and lungs. Interestingly, among Indians aged 15 to 39, mouth and tongue cancers already feature among the leading cancers in men.”

Alcohol consumption, environmental and occupational exposures, family history and inherited genetic susceptibility can also influence individual risk. However, he cautions against blaming lifestyle alone. Many young patients with cancer have none of these obvious risk factors.

“Family history is particularly important when cancer appears unusually early or when several close relatives have had cancer,” emphasises Dr Varshney. “But having no family history does not mean a young person is protected. Most cancers are multifactorial, and sometimes we cannot identify one specific trigger.”