Lip cancer isn’t always about tobacco: Oncosurgeon explains the lesser-known risk factors that could raise your risk
From prolonged sun exposure to HPV, oncologist explains what else could raise your risk of lip cancer.
Whenever people consider lip cancer, the first thought that comes to mind is usually related to the use of tobacco. Although smoking or smokeless tobacco can increase the chance of developing lip cancer, it does not mean that all cases of lip cancer are connected with tobacco. There are several other factors that can contribute to the development of the disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kartik Krishnan, consultant head and neck oncosurgery, head and neck, Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), explains who may be at risk and why.
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Sun exposure
According to Dr Kartik, the most important risk factor is exposure to sunlight on a regular basis. The UV rays can cause damage to the cells of the lips over a period of time. Usually, the lower lip is more vulnerable because of the exposure to sunlight than the upper lip.
Alcohol consumption
Alcohol consumption increases the risk significantly, particularly if it is done in combination with tobacco use. Regular and excessive alcohol consumption causes irritation of the tissues of the mouth and lips and can cause damage to cells. Therefore, decreased alcohol consumption can help reduce overall risk.
HPV
“HPV has also been found to play a role in some cancers of the mouth and throat region,” said Dr Kartik. Some high-risk HPV infections can lead to abnormal cell growth and possibly result in cancer formation. Nevertheless, HPV does not always play a role in the development of lip cancer.
Weak immunity
Dr Kartik highlighted that the weakness of the immune system also plays a role since a weak immune system is not able to detect abnormal cells and prevent their further proliferation. Moreover, persistent irritation and damage to the lips should never be overlooked, particularly when the affected area keeps recurring.
Age
Another risk factor is age because the consequences of exposure to environmental and lifestyle hazards may build up over time.
It is important to note that the presence of such risk factors does not imply the development of lip cancer. Yet, any non-healing sore, ulcer, lump, thickened tissue, bleeding, or crusts on the lips, as well as any changes on the lip itself, should be consulted with a physician, especially if such conditions last for an unreasonably long time. Lip cancer is not only associated with smoking but also with sun exposure, HPV, a weakened immune system, and changes on the lip are also risk factors.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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