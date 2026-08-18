Lip cancer isn’t always about tobacco: Oncosurgeon explains the lesser-known risk factors that could raise your risk

According to Dr Kartik, the most important risk factor is exposure to sunlight on a regular basis. The UV rays can cause damage to the cells of the lips over a period of time. Usually, the lower lip is more vulnerable because of the exposure to sunlight than the upper lip.

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Whenever people consider lip cancer , the first thought that comes to mind is usually related to the use of tobacco. Although smoking or smokeless tobacco can increase the chance of developing lip cancer, it does not mean that all cases of lip cancer are connected with tobacco. There are several other factors that can contribute to the development of the disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kartik Krishnan, consultant head and neck oncosurgery, head and neck, Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), explains who may be at risk and why.

Dr Kartik highlighted that the weakness of the immune system also plays a role since a weak immune system is not able to detect abnormal cells and prevent their further proliferation. Moreover, persistent irritation and damage to the lips should never be overlooked, particularly when the affected area keeps recurring.

“HPV has also been found to play a role in some cancers of the mouth and throat region,” said Dr Kartik. Some high-risk HPV infections can lead to abnormal cell growth and possibly result in cancer formation. Nevertheless, HPV does not always play a role in the development of lip cancer.

Alcohol consumption increases the risk significantly, particularly if it is done in combination with tobacco use. Regular and excessive alcohol consumption causes irritation of the tissues of the mouth and lips and can cause damage to cells. Therefore, decreased alcohol consumption can help reduce overall risk.

Age Another risk factor is age because the consequences of exposure to environmental and lifestyle hazards may build up over time.

It is important to note that the presence of such risk factors does not imply the development of lip cancer. Yet, any non-healing sore, ulcer, lump, thickened tissue, bleeding, or crusts on the lips, as well as any changes on the lip itself, should be consulted with a physician, especially if such conditions last for an unreasonably long time. Lip cancer is not only associated with smoking but also with sun exposure, HPV, a weakened immune system, and changes on the lip are also risk factors.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.