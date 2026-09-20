Chef Ranveer Brar shares govind gatta recipe to try on special occasions: See step-by-step preparation
Celebrity chef demonstrates how to elevate the classic, comforting gatta curry for special occasions with his simple govind gatta recipe.
Sometimes, trying a simple variation on a classic comfort dish takes it to the next level and makes it the perfect thing to serve at home on special occasions. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s govind gatta recipe is just like that.
Also Read | Take your home-cooked meal to the next level with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet and spicy makhanwala paneer recipe
Hailing from Rajasthan, the dish takes approximately 40 to 50 minutes to make from scratch. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For stuffing
- 5-6 dried figs, chopped
- 4-5 almonds, chopped
- 5-6 cashew nuts, chopped
- 1-2 fresh green chilli, chopped
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- ¼ cup khoya
- Salt to taste
For dough
- 1½ cups gram flour (besan)
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp carom seeds
- 2 tbsp ghee
- ¼ cup curd, beaten
For poaching
- Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 dry red chilli
- 1 tsp sugar
- ¼ tsp carom seeds
Other ingredients
- ¼ cup ghee for frying
For curd mixture
- 1 cup curd, beaten
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp degi red chilli powder
- 1¼ tsp coriander powder
- ¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- A pinch of cumin powder (optional)
For gravy
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1 bay leaf
- 2-3 dry red chillies
- ½ inch ginger, chopped
- 2-3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- ½ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- Curd mixture
- Fried govind gatta
For garnish
- Fresh coriander leaves
Method of preparation
For stuffing
- In a bowl, add chopped dried figs, almonds, cashew nuts, green chillies, coriander leaves, khoya, and salt, and mix everything properly, then keep aside.
For dough
- In a bowl, add gram flour, salt, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, carom seeds, ghee, curd, and knead a soft dough.
For govind gatta
- Take a small portion of the dough and spread it in your hand, then add a small amount of stuffing in the centre and close it up.
- Repeat and make the rest with the remaining mixture.
- Meanwhile, in a pot, heat water and add salt, sugar, dry red chilli, and carom seeds, then add the prepared gattas to the water and poach them until they start floating on top.
- Remove and set aside for a few minutes.
- Heat ghee in a pan and shallow-fry the poached gattas until light golden brown on all sides.
- Remove and keep aside for further use.
For curd mixture
- In a bowl, add curd, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, cumin powder and mix everything together, then set aside.
For gravy
- In a kadai, heat ghee and add bay leaf, dry red chillies, ginger, garlic, green chillies, asafoetida and saute for a few seconds.
- Now add the curd mixture and stir continuously for five to six minutes or until fragrant.
- Then add some water, bring it to a boil, add the fried govind gatta to the gravy, and cook on low heat for five to seven minutes.
- Remove and serve hot in a bowl, then garnish with coriander leaves.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.