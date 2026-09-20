Pakistani actor Mahira Khan dazzles in glossy pink satin saree and statement diamond choker

The post was captioned, "My most beautiful, @mahirahkhan ♥️ In a world full of insecure people letting women down with their unwanted opinions about their appearances. This is how you should make them feel."

Pakistani content creator Manahel Asif Shaykh shared a glimpse of the actor at an event and penned a heartfelt caption describing Mahira's warm nature towards her fans, particularly women, based on their interaction.

Sarees are a no-brainer for ethnic wear, especially for evening events. With the right choice and styling, you can effortlessly become the showstopper and turn heads. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently embraced a lustrous, glamorous monochromatic look.

More about the look The look was glamorous, with the glossy pink satin saree, featuring a stunning reflective finish that made it perfect for a high-glam evening event. She paired it with a matching blouse. The highlight of her outfit was undoubtedly the massive diamond-and-ruby choker, which took the glamour quotient up a notch. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, while her makeup was soft and romantic, featuring well-defined eyes, generous blush and nude-pink lips. She completed the look with matching diamond bracelets and earrings.

Reactions The comments were rejoicing her glamarous appearance and timeless elegance. One admirer wrote,"She's the real diva. The way she's carrying her herself in her 40's . extremely pretty."

While another called her “drop-dead gorgeous.”

Another fan declared that Mahira “is the queen in every stage of her life.”

While another simply described her as ‘graceful as always.’

It goes on to say that a monochromatic ensemble really does not have to be understated. The glossy fabric, romantic pink hue, and dazzling jewellery all come together to create a splendid evening look. The styling was also very timeless and elegant.