Pakistani actor Mahira Khan dazzles in glossy pink satin saree and statement diamond choker
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shows how to ace a monochromatic evening look without compromising on glamour.
Sarees are a no-brainer for ethnic wear, especially for evening events. With the right choice and styling, you can effortlessly become the showstopper and turn heads. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently embraced a lustrous, glamorous monochromatic look.
Pakistani content creator Manahel Asif Shaykh shared a glimpse of the actor at an event and penned a heartfelt caption describing Mahira's warm nature towards her fans, particularly women, based on their interaction.
The post was captioned, "My most beautiful, @mahirahkhan ♥️ In a world full of insecure people letting women down with their unwanted opinions about their appearances. This is how you should make them feel."
More about the look
The look was glamorous, with the glossy pink satin saree, featuring a stunning reflective finish that made it perfect for a high-glam evening event. She paired it with a matching blouse. The highlight of her outfit was undoubtedly the massive diamond-and-ruby choker, which took the glamour quotient up a notch. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, while her makeup was soft and romantic, featuring well-defined eyes, generous blush and nude-pink lips. She completed the look with matching diamond bracelets and earrings.
Reactions
The comments were rejoicing her glamarous appearance and timeless elegance. One admirer wrote,"She's the real diva. The way she's carrying her herself in her 40's . extremely pretty."
While another called her “drop-dead gorgeous.”
Another fan declared that Mahira “is the queen in every stage of her life.”
While another simply described her as ‘graceful as always.’
It goes on to say that a monochromatic ensemble really does not have to be understated. The glossy fabric, romantic pink hue, and dazzling jewellery all come together to create a splendid evening look. The styling was also very timeless and elegant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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