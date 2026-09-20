Loved one in danger? Psychologist Sakshi Rai on how to spot warning signs of suicidal thoughts before it's too late

When someone we love begins withdrawing, losing interest in everyday life, expressing hopelessness, or saying things like “I don’t see the point anymore,” families often feel unsure what to do next. Fear can make the situation even harder to navigate. Should you ask directly? Should you give them space? What if saying the wrong thing makes matters worse? Suicides can be prevented if we, as individuals and as a society, learn to look for warning signs and suicidal tendencies (Getty Images/iStockphoto) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

What are the 6 action steps to help someone in emotional pain? “When there is a concern that someone may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, avoiding the conversation is rarely the answer. A calm, compassionate, and direct approach can help create a bridge between distress and support,” Psychologist Sakshi Rai at Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness tells Health Shots.

1. Start with what you have noticed Instead, acknowledge the changes you have noticed. Rather than saying, “You are not yourself anymore” or “Why are you behaving like this?”, try something more specific and non-judgmental: “I’ve noticed that you seem to be going through a difficult time. I’m worried about you. Is there something you want to talk about?” Here, the tone of your voice is very important; it should be soft and warm. This communicates concern without making the person feel interrogated or blamed.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask directly One of the most common fears families have is that mentioning suicide will put the idea into someone’s mind. If there are reasons to be concerned, it is appropriate to ask clearly: “Are you having thoughts about hurting yourself or about suicide?” When someone expresses deep emotional pain, our instinct may be to reassure them quickly.

3. Instead, listen Allow them to speak without interrupting, judging, or immediately offering solutions; pause before reacting. Simple responses such as “I get it,” “That sounds tough,” or “Thank you for telling me” can convey a sense of safety and acceptance in a single conversation. This helps ensure the person feels heard enough to accept the next step toward help.

4. Take signs of immediate risk seriously If someone says they intend to end their life, has a specific plan, has access to the means to act on that plan, or appears to be in immediate danger, the situation should be treated as an emergency. Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or ensure that a trusted person remains with them, reduce access to potentially dangerous means where possible, and seek immediate professional or emergency assistance. Mental health professionals, emergency services, and crisis support systems exist precisely for situations where the risk may be immediate.

5. Help them seek professional support For some families, getting professional help can itself become a point of conflict. A person may fear being judged, labeled, or forced into treatment. Instead of presenting therapy or psychiatric care as something that is being imposed on them, families can frame it as another form of support. I can come with you if you want.” This shifts the conversation from “You need help” to “You don’t have to handle this alone.”

The right form of support will depend on the person’s individual needs. This may include a consultation with a psychologist, psychiatrist, or other mental health professional. In some cases, particularly when emotional distress is accompanied by substance use, significant behavioral changes, or difficulty managing everyday life, a structured rehabilitation program may also be considered.

For families unsure where to begin, an initial consultation or professional assessment at a rehabilitation and wellness center can provide clarity. Trained professionals can understand the person’s circumstances, assess the level of support required, and guide the family towards an appropriate course of care. Rehabilitation should not be viewed simply as a place someone goes when they have reached a crisis point; for some individuals, it can provide structured, ongoing support as they work towards stability and recovery.

Importantly, when someone is at immediate risk of suicide, rehabilitation should not be treated as a substitute for emergency care sought, and the person should not be left alone.

6. Families also need support Family members may experience fear, guilt, anger, helplessness, or constant vigilance. Remember that supporting someone does not mean taking complete responsibility for their recovery or safety.

Families can establish healthy boundaries while remaining compassionate. They can seek counseling or professional guidance, learn how to respond during difficult moments, and build a support network rather than trying to manage the situation in isolation.

It is about noticing when someone is struggling, having the courage to ask, listening without judgment, and helping them connect with appropriate support. Sometimes, the most meaningful thing a family can say is also the simplest: “You don’t have to go through this alone.

A conversation may not resolve someone’s pain. But it can make help feel possible, and sometimes, that is where the journey towards safety begins.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)