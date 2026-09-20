Sadhguru on equinox: What does this day of balance mean spiritually?

The autumn equinox marks a seasonal shift, but in yogic traditions, it can also carry a deeper meaning. Sadhguru has spoken about the equinox as a moment when masculine and feminine influences are in balance. He suggests that this balance can create an opportunity to look inward and become more aware of yourself.

When is the autumn equinox 2026 in the US? The autumn equinox will occur on September 22, 2026, in the United States. The exact moment falls at 8:05 p.m. EDT in New York. It occurs at 7:05 p.m. CDT, 6:05 p.m. MDT and 5:05 p.m. PDT. The September equinox marks the beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

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Why does Sadhguru call the equinox a time of balance? In his teachings, Sadhguru connects the equinox with a balance between masculine and feminine influences. He does not use these terms simply to describe men and women. Instead, he refers to them as different qualities or polarities within existence.

This gives the equinox a spiritual message you can apply to your own life. You can use the seasonal transition to notice where you feel balanced and where you feel pulled in opposite directions.

What does the equinox mean spiritually? For Sadhguru, the equinox can offer an opportunity to move beyond physical compulsions and become more conscious of your inner experience.

You can approach the day as a pause rather than searching for a dramatic spiritual experience. Sit quietly for a few minutes. Notice your thoughts without immediately reacting to them. Ask yourself what has taken too much of your attention and what you have neglected.