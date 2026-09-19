Irregular periods, acne and hair thinning? Doctor shares 5 signs of PMOS and explains when to get tested

You may notice subtle changes, such as extra strands of hair in the shower or a sudden breakout. These may not seem alarming, as they are common and can have several causes. But when some signs show up repeatedly or together, they may signal an underlying hormonal condition.

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Dr Rashmi Talwar, AVP, lab head and head of genetics at Agilus Diagnostics, shared with HT Lifestyle how these seemingly unrelated changes may all be connected to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), the new name proposed for what was previously known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She also revealed the patterns that require medical evaluation and the tests a doctor may recommend.

“A few more strands on your pillow, a strange breakout before a big day, or jeans that feel just a little too tight may not seem like such a big deal. Such changes are often blamed on stress, a busy schedule or just the ageing process. But if skin, hair, weight and periods are all changing at the same time, then it might be worth looking beyond your day-to-day routine,” she said, suggesting that monitoring the frequency is essential.

Check for patterns in order, as Dr Talwar mentioned that changes in skin, weight, and hair can all be a sign of PMOS. She said, "These can be a sign of an underlying hormonal imbalance such as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), the new name for what was previously known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Signs of PMOS Here are some of the signs associated with PMOS, as per the doctor: