Karishma Tanna proudly flaunts postpartum body, shares message for new mothers: ‘We don’t owe anyone a comeback’

She introduced the pictures with a heartfelt caption, “This is my postpartum body—softer, curvier, out of shape… and I’m embracing every bit of it. To everyone who thinks I’m already back in shape—thank you! I truly appreciate the compliments because, honestly, I love receiving them. But beneath what you see, my body is still going through a lot.”

In her caption, she also addressed common misconceptions about her appearance and the pressure on new mothers to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy shape.

In reality, every mother has her own recovery timeline, and her body needs patience, care, and time to heal. On a similar note, actor Karishma K Tanna revealed her postpartum body to challenge mainstream expectations and present an honest picture of post-pregnancy changes. Taking to Instagram on September 19, she shared a series of pictures celebrating her softer, curvier body and postpartum weight.

Pregnancy can be physically demanding, as the body undergoes several changes to support foetal development and prepare for childbirth. During this time, a woman may experience weight gain and other significant physical transformations. New mothers are expected to ‘bounce back’ soon after childbirth and quickly shed their postpartum weight.

Karishma Tanna debunks misconception She would often receive praise for seemingly bouncing back to her pre-pregnancy shape, but she offered a reality check by speaking candidly about her ongoing recovery.

She wrote, "To everyone who thinks I’m already back in shape—thank you! I truly appreciate the compliments because, honestly, I love receiving them. 😄 But beneath what you see, my body is still going through a lot.”

The duration of postpartum recovery is not the same for everyone, as genetics and individual body types can influence how a person appears after childbirth. Addressing comments that questioned whether her pregnancy was ‘even real,’ the actor wrote, "The truth is, genetics play a part. I’m naturally tall, strong and leaner—but that doesn’t mean my body hasn’t gone through an enormous transformation.”

The changes caused by childbirth do not occur in isolation, as genetics can influence how visibly the body changes. However, this does not diminish the physical demands of pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum healing. It is high time we stopped assessing a new mother's recovery based solely on her body weight.

Sharing the pictures as a form of celebration rather than for external validation, she added, "So yes, here is my body—not as proof for anyone, but as a celebration of everything it has endured and achieved. The loose skin, the curves, the extra weight… I wear them all with pride.”

Message to all new mothers

In the end, she shared a message for all new mothers struggling with the pressure to make a ‘comeback.’ She wrote, "To every mother whose body has changed: don’t let the world rush you, judge you or shame you. We don’t owe anyone a ‘comeback.’ We deserve patience, kindness, and immense respect. This body made a miracle. And I’m so proud of her.”

Her message rejects the idea that new mothers must quickly reclaim their pre-pregnancy bodies. By describing childbirth as a miracle, she is shifting the focus and placing great pride in the body that endured the miraculous journey.

This is particularly relevant at a time when social media is quick to scrutinise a new mother's body, especially when she is a public figure. Women may be questioned for not gaining enough weight during pregnancy and then criticised for retaining weight after childbirth. It can seem as though their bodies are constantly being criticised, without showing any empathy, letting them simply be and rest.

But it is high time to speak up against this, and Karishma's note tells us that every mother gets to decide their own recovery timeline rather than give in to societal expectations and public approval.