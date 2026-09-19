Travelling soon? Avoid these common etiquette mistakes that can make you an inconsiderate tourist

Karthik highlighted that failing to research local customs and cultural norms before travelling can lead to unintentional disrespect. Understanding local etiquette , dress codes, and traditions helps travellers have more meaningful and respectful interactions.

Whether you are travelling within the country or internationally, following basic travel etiquette can make the experience more comfortable and respectful for everyone. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost, shared some common travel etiquette mistakes people often make and should avoid.

Cultural awareness “Cultural awareness goes beyond knowing the local language,” said Karthik. Travellers should also familiarise themselves with common gestures, body language, and everyday expressions, as what feels normal in one country may carry a completely different meaning elsewhere. Respecting these cultural nuances can lead to more positive and meaningful interactions.

Public behaviour According to Karthik, be mindful of local public behaviour. Eating, drinking, smoking, or displaying public affection may be perfectly acceptable in one destination but restricted or frowned upon in another. Understanding these differences helps travellers avoid awkward situations or even legal issues.

“Being considerate in shared spaces is essential. Speaking loudly, blocking walkways, reclining airplane seats without checking behind, or not respecting queues can negatively affect the experience of fellow travellers and locals alike,” highlighted Karthik.

Seek permission Karthik advises asking for permission before photographing people, particularly in rural communities, religious sites, or cultural events. What may seem like a harmless photo to a visitor can feel intrusive or disrespectful to locals.

Respect the rules Respect local rules at religious sites, cultural landmarks, and historical attractions. Following dress requirements, photography restrictions, and designated visitor areas demonstrates respect for local traditions and helps preserve these sites for future visitors.

Not understanding local tipping practices is a common mistake. In some countries, tipping is expected and forms part of workers' income, while in others it may be unnecessary or even considered inappropriate.