Who should pay on a first date? Expert breaks down the unspoken dating etiquette
First date bill etiquette can be tricky; an emotional and mental health expert shares how to handle who pays.
Our society never really prepared us for many of the situations we navigate as adults, which is why we sometimes end up making social blunders, like the much-discussed ₹370 biryani case that sparked a larger conversation about dating etiquette. While a first date can bring butterflies and excitement, it can also come with several unspoken rules and social etiquette that can make the experience awkward to navigate. From who should pay the bill to whether you should split it, these seemingly small moments can often leave people wondering what the ‘right’ thing to do is.
Also read | 5 financial conversations every couple should have before combining finances
In this edition of ‘The social rules nobody taught us’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health expert and founder of Enso Wellness, to break down who should pay on a first date and how to navigate the bill without making the situation uncomfortable.
Who should pay on the first date?
“It doesn't matter who eventually pays on a first date. What matters is that both people are willing to offer. Neither person should sit back and wait to see what the other will do, because that can turn a simple moment into an unnecessary test,” highlighted Arouba.
Aruba also highlighted that sometimes people deliberately wait because they want to understand the other person’s relationship with money. Will they reach for the bill? Are they generous? Do they expect to be treated? While these may seem like useful clues, such testing can become a subtle power play.
On a first date, two people barely know each other’s background, habits, or values. Judging someone through one gesture may tell us less about their character and more about our own expectations.
The psychology of money and expectations on a first date
From a psychological perspective, the bill may bring up ideas about control, care, independence, status and self-worth. That is precisely why it should not become a secret test. Both people can offer; they may then split the bill, let the person who initiated the date pay, or agree that the other person will pay next time.
“Personally, I prefer the idea of treating each other rather than keeping an exact account of who paid for what. Healthy relationships are built on reciprocity, not calculation—and that can begin with a sincere offer from both sides,” said Arouba.
The healthiest approach to the first date bill is surprisingly simple: Both people should offer. Nobody should assume, and neither person should use the bill as a test of someone's worth because ultimately, a first date is about discovering whether two people enjoy each other's company, not determining who wins the battle over the cheque.
Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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