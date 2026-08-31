Who should pay on a first date? Expert breaks down the unspoken dating etiquette

Our society never really prepared us for many of the situations we navigate as adults, which is why we sometimes end up making social blunders, like the much-discussed ₹370 biryani case that sparked a larger conversation about dating etiquette. While a first date can bring butterflies and excitement, it can also come with several unspoken rules and social etiquette that can make the experience awkward to navigate. From who should pay the bill to whether you should split it, these seemingly small moments can often leave people wondering what the ‘right’ thing to do is. Also read | 5 financial conversations every couple should have before combining finances In this edition of ‘The social rules nobody taught us’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health expert and founder of Enso Wellness, to break down who should pay on a first date and how to navigate the bill without making the situation uncomfortable. Who should pay on the first date? “It doesn't matter who eventually pays on a first date. What matters is that both people are willing to offer. Neither person should sit back and wait to see what the other will do, because that can turn a simple moment into an unnecessary test,” highlighted Arouba.

It doesn't matter who eventually pays on a first date. What matters is that both people are willing to offer. (Pexel)

Aruba also highlighted that sometimes people deliberately wait because they want to understand the other person’s relationship with money. Will they reach for the bill? Are they generous? Do they expect to be treated? While these may seem like useful clues, such testing can become a subtle power play. On a first date, two people barely know each other’s background, habits, or values. Judging someone through one gesture may tell us less about their character and more about our own expectations. The psychology of money and expectations on a first date From a psychological perspective, the bill may bring up ideas about control, care, independence, status and self-worth. That is precisely why it should not become a secret test. Both people can offer; they may then split the bill, let the person who initiated the date pay, or agree that the other person will pay next time.

From a psychological perspective, the bill may bring up ideas about control, care, independence, status and self-worth. (Pexel)