Would you travel abroad for a marathon? Tourists are planning run-cations to combine races with destination holidays

Run-cation is rooted in this concept: taking on a new marathon route in a new, unfamiliar destination altogether. It gives fitness a new travel spin.

Trips are always planned with some goal in mind, whether it is to return feeling rejuvenated, embark on an adventure, or connect with one's spiritual side. But what if the purpose of your next holiday were to cross the finish line of a marathon in an entirely new destination? ALSO READ: How to travel safely during monsoon? 5 itinerary mistakes that can make your trip risky

Why are run-cations gaining popularity? To understand why this trend is surging, we need to get to its roots and examine why someone would choose to participate in a marathon during a trip. Ganapathy explained that such marathons are not simply last-minute add-ons to an existing itinerary. Instead, runners carefully plan their run-cations around specific race dates and commit to the journey well before departure.

He has observed this trend particularly among young travellers, for whom fitness, community and personal milestones are becoming very much intertwined with travel. The expert confirmed that a 5-6 percent increase in advance bookings is seen for marathon destinations.

But why does this trend stand out? Ganapathy answered, “What makes the trend particularly interesting is the opportunity to personalise the trip around the runner. Pre-race acclimatisation, recovery time, dietary preferences, local experiences and additional destinations can all influence itinerary choices. The result is a form of travel where the sporting event provides the motivation, while the destination determines the wider experience,” he added.

What kind of destinations are seeing the most interest for run-cations? Certain destinations are emerging as frontrunners in this trend. The expert mentioned Tokyo, Berlin, London, New York, and Sydney, primarily because they offer strong aspirational value, scenic routes, and culturally distinctive race experiences.

For Indian travellers, however, accessibility remains an important consideration, as per Ganapathy. Destinations with convenient flight connectivity, manageable travel times, and the option to combine the race with a broader itinerary can be attractive. Which destinations are Indians preferring? The expert shared, "Thailand currently accounts for 2–5% of our race-related searches, followed by Vietnam and Singapore. We are also seeing 15–20% of travellers researching additional experiences or destinations alongside their race plans.”