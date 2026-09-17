Would you travel abroad for a marathon? Tourists are planning run-cations to combine races with destination holidays
Run-cation is all the rage as travellers are booking holidays around race dates and marathons destinations.
Trips are always planned with some goal in mind, whether it is to return feeling rejuvenated, embark on an adventure, or connect with one's spiritual side. But what if the purpose of your next holiday were to cross the finish line of a marathon in an entirely new destination?
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Run-cation is rooted in this concept: taking on a new marathon route in a new, unfamiliar destination altogether. It gives fitness a new travel spin.
Let's take a deeper dive into why run-cations are gaining traction and which destinations are attracting runners.
We asked travel industry expert Hari Ganapathy, CEO and co-founder of Pickyourtrail, to share his insights.
Why are run-cations gaining popularity?
To understand why this trend is surging, we need to get to its roots and examine why someone would choose to participate in a marathon during a trip. Ganapathy explained that such marathons are not simply last-minute add-ons to an existing itinerary. Instead, runners carefully plan their run-cations around specific race dates and commit to the journey well before departure.
He has observed this trend particularly among young travellers, for whom fitness, community and personal milestones are becoming very much intertwined with travel. The expert confirmed that a 5-6 percent increase in advance bookings is seen for marathon destinations.
But why does this trend stand out? Ganapathy answered, “What makes the trend particularly interesting is the opportunity to personalise the trip around the runner. Pre-race acclimatisation, recovery time, dietary preferences, local experiences and additional destinations can all influence itinerary choices. The result is a form of travel where the sporting event provides the motivation, while the destination determines the wider experience,” he added.
What kind of destinations are seeing the most interest for run-cations?
Certain destinations are emerging as frontrunners in this trend. The expert mentioned Tokyo, Berlin, London, New York, and Sydney, primarily because they offer strong aspirational value, scenic routes, and culturally distinctive race experiences.
For Indian travellers, however, accessibility remains an important consideration, as per Ganapathy. Destinations with convenient flight connectivity, manageable travel times, and the option to combine the race with a broader itinerary can be attractive. Which destinations are Indians preferring? The expert shared, "Thailand currently accounts for 2–5% of our race-related searches, followed by Vietnam and Singapore. We are also seeing 15–20% of travellers researching additional experiences or destinations alongside their race plans.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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