Heart and brain health are linked: Cardiologist explains the connection and what to monitor for better health
Did you know about the heart-brain connection? Several shared risk factors can affect the health of both organs.
The body's organs are all interconnected, and none functions in isolation. Yet, often the discussions of heart and brain health are separate, even though these two vital organs are closely connected. Let's hear from an expert about the heart-brain connection.
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Dr Debdatta Majumdar, senior consultant in interventional cardiology at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, shared insights into the heart-brain connection with HT Lifestyle.
How are heart and brain health connected?
Your brain depends on a steady supply of blood to function, making the health of your heart and blood vessels important.
Dr Majumder explained, “The heart pumps blood throughout the body, supplying the brain with the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function. When cardiovascular health is compromised, the brain can also be affected.”
Managing cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, can support your heart health and may also help protect your brain health.
How can high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes affect the brain?
Highlighting the impact of blood pressure, the cardiologist noted, “Damage to the small blood vessels supplying the brain can also affect areas involved in memory, attention, processing speed and executive function.”
Next, on cholesterol, he also raised alarm, “High cholesterol can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis, in which fatty deposits accumulate within arteries. If such disease affects blood vessels supplying the brain, it can increase the risk of cerebrovascular events.”
Dr Majumder also addressed persistent high levels of blood glucose as one of the reasons for blood vessel damage, and it is also associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.
These are the three factors you need to monitor carefully: blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, as they can influence both your heart and brain health.
Which habits can help protect both organs?
Lifestyle habits have a cumulative effect on long-term heart and brain health. The cardiologist recommended regular physical activity, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress.
Regular health checks can help identify risk factors before complications develop. The doctor recommended monitoring blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure, as these can remain elevated without producing obvious symptoms.
In the end, his parting advice was, “When we take care of the heart, we are also taking care of the blood vessels that keep the brain functioning. Heart health and brain health should therefore be viewed as two parts of the same conversation, not separate priorities.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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