Think 8 hours of sleep is enough? Neurologist busts brain health myths on sleep, stress, alcohol and more

Brain health is closely linked to everyday habits, from how well we sleep and manage stress to how often we exercise and drink alcohol. While people often associate brain health only with memory and ageing, several lifestyle factors can influence how the brain functions over time.

In the January 13, 2025 episode of the Vision of Health podcast with Dr Frankie Jackson-Spence, Dr Faye Begeti, a practising neurologist and neuroscientist, discussed some of the everyday factors that can shape brain health. (Also read: Sattu vs whey protein: Which is better for increasing protein intake? Dietitian compares calories, carbs, fibre and iron )

Chronic stress can affect memory and concentration “The biggest problem with our brain health would be sort of being overstressed, overworked and under-rested,” Dr Begeti says. While short-term stress can improve alertness and performance, prolonged stress can affect areas involved in emotions, memory and concentration.

“The alertness hormone cortisol, instead of being high in the morning and low at night, you get steady levels all throughout the day,” she explains. The amygdala, hippocampus and prefrontal cortex can be affected by chronic stress, influencing emotional responses, memory and concentration.

“Chronic stress has enough of an effect on these memory centres that people refer patients to memory clinic thinking that they have some sort of dementia,” Dr Begeti says.

How much sleep does your brain need? Eight hours is often considered the ideal amount of sleep, but individual needs vary. “In the news it’s always the average eight hours, but you need to bear in mind that is the average,” Dr Begeti says. Some people may need six or seven hours, while others may require 10 or 11.

She recommends maintaining a consistent wake-up time to regulate the body’s internal clock. “Anchor your mornings. Wake up the same time each day,” she says.

Natural light helps regulate the body’s internal clock and signals the brain when to be alert and when to prepare for sleep. “The best thing you can do first of all is try to wake up the same time each day, no matter when it’s light or dark,” Dr Begeti says.

She recommends getting outdoors in the morning when possible. “If you can, especially if your morning commute is in the dark, to get outside if you can even for 10, 15 minutes,” she says. Spending more time outdoors has also been associated with lower tiredness, insomnia and depressive symptoms.