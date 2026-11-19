I have been using whey protein powder since last year, but it hasn't always been comfortable for my stomach. I would occasionally feel bloated and constipated after having it, which made me wonder if trying a different protein source could make a difference. Most whey protein powders available in the market offer around 24–30 g of protein per scoop, so switching isn't always about getting more protein.

Taste, mixability, and digestion matter just as much I had heard mixed opinions about yeast protein, particularly that it doesn't taste as good as whey and can be difficult to drink regularly. Still, I decided to give it a chance. I tried two flavours from Happy Cultures for almost a month: Dubai Kunafa Chocolate and Classic Filter Coffee. Here's how they worked for me.

What is yeast protein? Unlike whey, which comes from milk, yeast protein is made using microorganisms through fermentation. It is a dairy-free protein source and can be a useful alternative for people who avoid dairy or experience discomfort with certain milk-based protein powders.

Happy Cultures uses fermented yeast protein isolate in both products. Protein isolates are processed to provide a concentrated source of protein. Each scoop provides 24g of protein and 18 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids that our bodies cannot produce on their own.

Both products also claim a PDCAAS score of 1. PDCAAS, or Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score, measures protein quality by considering its amino acid profile and digestibility. A score of 1 is the highest rating on this scale. The products also provide 4.63g of BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), including leucine, isoleucine, and valine. These amino acids play a role in muscle protein synthesis and recovery after exercise.

My experience with Happy Cultures yeast protein I tried both flavours for almost a month, usually as part of my workout nutrition routine. My main reason for switching was to see whether a different protein source would be easier on my digestion.

Honestly, I was pleasantly surprised. I did feel slightly heavy after drinking the shakes on some occasions, but I didn't notice the same bloating and digestive discomfort that I sometimes experienced with whey. My digestion also felt better during this trial. I can't say that yeast protein alone was responsible, but the change was encouraging.

Both powders mixed easily, without leaving noticeable lumps or a chalky texture. However, the flavours were quite different, and I definitely had a favourite.

1. Happy Cultures Dubai Kunafa Chocolate Yeast Protein 505g pack | 24g protein per 36g scoop | 127 calories This was easily my favourite of the two. I genuinely enjoyed the rich chocolate flavour with a noticeable pistachio and dessert-like taste. Before trying yeast protein, I was worried that the taste would be too unusual or unpleasant, but this one changed my impression.

What I liked: