Why persistent acidity, bloating and constipation deserve a gastro check

Digestive symptoms are so common that acidity, bloating, indigestion and irregular bowel habits are often self-treated or ignored. But persistent symptoms can sometimes point to an underlying gastrointestinal or liver disorder. Dr. Ashwani Chopra, Principal Director – Gastroenterology, Pacific OneHealth Hospitals, New Delhi. (Pacific OneHealth Hospitals.)

“Gas hai. Acidity hogi.”

For millions of Indians, that is often where the conversation ends when there is bloating, abdominal discomfort, indigestion or a burning sensation after meals.

An antacid is taken. The symptom settles. Life moves on.

Until it comes back.

The problem is that persistent digestive symptoms are not always “just gas” or acidity. They can be associated with conditions involving the food pipe, stomach, intestines, liver, gallbladder or pancreas — and some may remain unnoticed until they become more difficult to manage.

A recent community-based study from Kerala found that 66.4% of 342 adults had at least one functional gastrointestinal disorder, with belching, abdominal bloating and functional constipation among the most common. Although this was a local study rather than a national estimate, it illustrates how frequently digestive problems can affect everyday life. (PubMed)

When “acidity” keeps coming back Heartburn, sour taste, excessive belching, indigestion and discomfort after meals are often managed at home. Occasional symptoms may not be concerning, but when they become frequent, persistent or interfere with sleep, eating or daily life, they deserve evaluation.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is one possible cause. Others include functional dyspepsia, gastritis, peptic ulcer disease and other gastrointestinal conditions.

The symptom may look similar. The cause may not.

Repeatedly using over-the-counter medicines without understanding why symptoms keep returning can delay appropriate diagnosis.

Bloating and constipation are not always a food problem Bloating is often blamed on a particular meal, while constipation may simply become part of a person's routine.

But recurring changes in bowel habits deserve attention, particularly when accompanied by abdominal pain, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, persistent vomiting or a significant change from normal bowel habits.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional bowel disorders, inflammatory conditions and other gastrointestinal problems can present with symptoms that people initially dismiss as dietary or lifestyle issues.

The answer is not to fear every stomach complaint. It is to recognise when a pattern has developed.

The liver can be silent while the problem grows Gastroenterology is not only about the stomach.

The liver can develop significant disease without obvious symptoms in its early stages. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), for example, is increasingly recognised alongside obesity, diabetes and other metabolic risk factors.

A 2026 Phenome India study involving 7,764 adults from 27 Indian cities found an age-adjusted MASLD prevalence of 38.9%. Significant fibrosis was found in a smaller proportion, with higher risk associated with factors including older age, diabetes and obesity. (PubMed Central)

A person can therefore feel perfectly well and still have a liver problem requiring assessment. Preventive evaluation becomes particularly relevant when metabolic risk factors are present.

Gastroenterology is about the whole digestive system The digestive system is an interconnected network — from the oesophagus and stomach to the intestines, liver, gallbladder and pancreas.

Abdominal pain, persistent reflux, jaundice, chronic diarrhoea, constipation, unexplained weight loss, recurrent vomiting or difficulty swallowing can each require a different evaluation.

Gastroenterology is not simply about treating “stomach problems”. It is about identifying the source of symptoms and understanding the wider digestive system.

Why Pacific OneHealth is taking a broader view of digestive health Pacific OneHealth Hospitals is India's healthcare facility model, bridging the healthcare “missing middle” between neighbourhood clinics and tertiary hospitals through technology-enabled Centres of Excellence.

Its network includes a Centre of Excellence for Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Biliary Sciences, bringing specialist digestive and liver care closer to patients.

The Pacific OneHealth model combines specialists, integrated diagnostics and a wider multispecialty ecosystem, creating a more connected pathway from consultation and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up.

For patients, this can be valuable when a simple digestive complaint requires investigation beyond routine medication.

Beyond treatment: A more human approach to healthcare Good healthcare is about more than identifying a disease and prescribing treatment. It is also about understanding the person behind the diagnosis, recognising the concerns that accompany illness and ensuring that patients feel informed, respected and supported throughout their healthcare journey.

At Pacific OneHealth, this outlook is reflected in Care, Compassion, Empathy and Excellence (CCEE) — four interconnected values that place patients at the heart of healthcare. Care looks beyond an isolated symptom; compassion preserves dignity during illness and uncertainty; empathy means listening to patients and understanding their circumstances; and excellence calls for evidence-based decisions, sound clinical judgement and coordinated specialist care.

This perspective is important in digestive health, where persistent symptoms may affect eating, sleep, work and quality of life. Patients need not only appropriate clinical evaluation, but also clear explanations and a care pathway that addresses their concerns as a whole.

Specialist care, closer to patients Pacific OneHealth is developing its network across Delhi/NCR, with facilities at Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh and Dwarka.

These centres provide care alongside integrated pathology and radiology, emergency and critical-care services and other medical specialties.

The objective is to make specialist care easier to access while creating a connected pathway from consultation and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up.

Not every episode of acidity means serious disease. Not every bout of bloating requires extensive testing.

But symptoms that are persistent, recurrent, worsening or accompanied by warning signs should not become part of one's daily routine.

Sometimes, it really is acidity. Sometimes, it is something else.

The important question is not “What can I take for this?” but “Why does this keep happening?”

At Pacific OneHealth, the emphasis is on moving from symptom management to understanding the underlying problem — because better digestive health often begins with asking the right question.

The article is written by Dr. Ashwani Chopra, Principal Director – Gastroenterology, Pacific OneHealth Hospitals, New Delhi.

For more information, please visit: www.pacificonehealth.com

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The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.