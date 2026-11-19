Kozhikode , Keralam's all-women network Kudumbashree on Thursday launched a new initiative to help female college students earn an income and develop entrepreneurial skills alongside their studies, with Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji saying the organisation would guide young people in realising their aspirations. Keralam launches Kudumbashree campus initiative to help college students earn while learning

Inaugurating the state-level launch of the 'Kudumbashree @ Campus' project at Kozhikode beach, the minister said while students already possess the potential to soar to greater heights, Kudumbashree would guide them in the right direction.

Highlighting the organisation's journey, he noted that Kudumbashree, which has grown into one of the world's largest women's networks, was built by women who overcame several challenges in life. The new initiative sought to combine the technical skills and creativity of the younger generation to turn their dreams into reality.

Kudumbashree had evolved into a powerful movement that helped women who once were confined to their homes enter the mainstream of society.

The organisation, which began in Malappuram district 28 years ago, had also helped over 7,000 women become elected representatives in local self-government institutions, he said.

The minister explained that the project was conceived as a collective platform shaped by students' ideas and suggestions.

It would seek to move away from the conventional approach of pursuing employment only after completing education by enabling students to gain work experience and generate income while studying.

Under the initiative, entrepreneurship clubs will be formed in colleges to nurture innovative ideas and help students translate them into viable ventures.

The programme will provide opportunities for internships, mentorship, business planning, digital marketing and financial literacy, besides opening up avenues in start-ups, hospitality and tourism.

Pointing to the shortage of skilled professionals to manage the thousands of resorts and hotels in Keralam, Shaji said students' innovative ideas and creativity could bring significant changes to the hospitality sector.

The government aimed to connect education with employment and create opportunities for young people to realise their aspirations within Keralam, particularly at a time when technology and digital facilities were readily accessible, he said.

The project will cover students of arts and science as well as professional colleges, offering training and entrepreneurial support in creative, production and service, and IT and technology sectors.

The areas covered include filmmaking, digital marketing, content writing, designing, editing, software development, app building, start-ups, micro-enterprises, agriculture, handicrafts, tourism, fashion and beauty.

Special Kudumbashree groups comprising female students will be formed in colleges to implement the project. The organisation will extend support at every stage, from developing business ideas and providing training to facilitating financial assistance and marketing support.

More than 200 female students from 27 colleges affiliated with the University of Calicut attended the launch event. The programme also included a beach walk and breakfast with the minister, followed by an interactive session with students.

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