Spoiler alert for GTA 6 fans: Videos of jet-skiing dog, doomscrolling, invincible protester flood social media
Spoiler alert ahead! Viral GTA 6 videos are sweeping social media after launch.
Hours into Grand Theft Auto VI’s massive release, social media feeds have turned into a non-stop highlight reel of Vice City’s wildest, funniest, and most unexpected moments. Viral clips flooding X and Instagram show everything from Jason being mauled by an alligator and attacked by an angry cat to players taking dogs on jet-ski rides and doomscrolling on in-game phones.
Doomscrolling on phone
In one of the most relatable clips circulating on X, players discovered that the protagonists can pull out their smartphones and endlessly doomscroll through a chaotic social media feed in-game. Fans praised Rockstar Games for satirising modern smartphone addiction so accurately within a crime saga.
Angry cat attacks Jason
Pet lovers on Instagram are obsessed with a viral video showing what happens when Jason attempts to hijack a parked car with a cat sitting inside. Rather than fleeing, the territorial feline immediately hisses, lunges at Jason’s face, and scratches him relentlessly.
Also Read: First female lead, a cat that attacks, realistic Vice City: GTA 6 fans call game a ‘masterpiece’ after 13-year wait
Jason gets ambushed by a hungry alligator
Exploring Leonida’s wetlands comes with deadly risks, as seen in an X clip where Jason wanders too close to the water’s edge. Within seconds, a massive alligator lunges and clamps onto him.
Invincible protesters shrug off gunfire
A viral X video has left many baffled after showing a protester in Vice City who appears completely immune to bullets.
High-speed jet-ski ride with a dog
Wholesome gaming moments are also breaking through the chaos, led by an X clip showing a player cruising across Vice City’s turquoise waters with a dog perched on a jet ski.
Metro door antics, lifelike NPC interactions
Another viral X post highlights the depth of Vice City’s public transit system. Videos on social media show how players can pry open the carriage doors mid-ride and interact with NPCs.
Also Read: Gamers ditch work and book PTO as GTA 6 finally arrives after 13-year wait
With millions of players only beginning to explore Leonida’s sprawling map, social media feeds are bound to see even wilder discoveries in the coming days.
Despite the praise, a vocal section of the GTA community has complained online about missing series staples and new gameplay limits. It has sparked a discussion over reduced freedom for the games within the game.
GTA 6 ended a 13-year wait since Grand Theft Auto V, which was launched in 2013.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More