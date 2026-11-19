In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

A prominent figure in the country's political history, she served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984. She was succeeded as Prime Minister by her son, Rajiv Gandhi.

Karnataka CM pays his tributes Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also paid tribute to the former prime minister, recalling her contributions to India's political, economic and institutional development.

In a post on X, Shivakumar described Gandhi as the 'Iron Lady' and highlighted several milestones during her tenure, including strengthening agricultural production, expanding access to banking and supporting India's space and nuclear programmes.

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"Paying my respects to the Iron Lady and former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. She occupies a significant place in India's history as a leader whose tenure witnessed far-reaching political, economic and institutional developments. From strengthening agricultural production and expanding access to banking to supporting India's space and nuclear programmes, her years in office encompassed several important milestones," he said.