The Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir “Belonging – A journey of love” was “filled with poison” against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and demanded a ban on the distribution of the book. Shiv Sena leaders and members tore pages from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book on Wednesday. (ANI) At a press conference in Mumbai, party leaders and members, including national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam, also tore pages from the book as a symbolic protest. The Congress, however, alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological font, has always seen the Grand Old Party as a “stumbling block”. The BJP and the Shiv Sena are allies in the Maharashtra government.

Deep Dive Why did Shiv Sena protest Sonia Gandhi’s memoir? What did Sonia Gandhi’s memoir say about V D Savarkar? Why were YSRCP and BRS upset with Sonia Gandhi’s memoir?

The 544-page memoir, published by HarperCollins India and formally launched on Monday, traces different phases of Gandhi’s life, from her childhood in Orbassano, a town on the outskirts of Turin in northern Italy, and her relationship with her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi to the turbulent years of the UPA government. Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said the book contained remarks against Savarkar that the party could not tolerate, while describing him as a revered personality. "Inside, it is filled with poison against our great personality—poison. We cannot tolerate this. Savarkar means brilliance, Savarkar means penance, Savarkar means austerity. He is our revered figure. Nowhere in the entire world has anyone received a sentence of fifty years of life imprisonment. He spent eleven years in the Cellular Jail enduring severe torture, and was also kept under house arrest for three to four years," he said.