Every year on 19 November, International Men’s Day puts the spotlight on men’s health. One part of it deserves far more attention than it gets: sexual health. Erectile dysfunction (ED) means trouble getting or keeping an erection firm enough. It is quite common, yet many men wait years before speaking to a doctor, held back by embarrassment. What does ED do to a man mentally? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

ED is a medical condition, and it usually has a medical cause. “Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol use, stress and poor sleep may all contribute. ED can also be an early signal of heart disease, because the same blood vessel damage that affects the heart can reduce blood flow to the penis,” Dr Yusuf Matcheswalla, Psychiatrist, Balaji Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. This makes ED a good reason for a full health check.

Can a man have ED with one woman and not another? ED is often thought of as a blood flow problem, but an erection begins in the brain. When a man is aroused, the central nervous system sends signals down the nerves to the blood vessels of the penis. Dopamine, one of the brain’s chemical messengers, plays an important part in starting these signals. This is why stress and anxiety can affect erections even when the body is otherwise healthy.

What are the signs and symptoms of anxiety after cancer treatment? In cancer care, this conversation matters even more. Hormone therapy and chemotherapy can lower desire, and tiredness, anxiety and worry about the future add to the problem. Many survivors finish treatment and then struggle with intimacy in silence. Beating cancer is one goal. Surviving cancer is the first step; thriving afterwards, which includes maintaining your sexual health, is the next.

Why is apomorphine used to treat ED? The thing is that ED can be treated. Modern science now offers treatments that work at this level, too. Some treatments prescribed by doctors, such as apomorphine tablets placed under the tongue, act on the brain’s dopamine pathways to help trigger an erection, rather than directly acting on the blood vessels in the penis. They support the body’s natural response to sexual stimulation. However, the right treatment differs from one man to another, and it should be decided only by a doctor after a proper health check.

What are the 5 common causes of erectile dysfunction? Hence, the first step is to talk to a doctor. Weight loss, regular physical activity, good sleep, not smoking, drinking less alcohol, and well-controlled sugar and blood pressure all help. Counselling also helps, because ED affects the mind as much as the body. Involving a partner may make the journey easier.