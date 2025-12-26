Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer rates popular veg protein sources: Is Greek yoghurt better than whey protein powder?

If you’ve ever wondered how celebrities stay in peak condition, the secret often lies as much in the kitchen as it does in the gym. Siddhartha Singh, the fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s toned physique, recently took to Instagram to settle the protein debate. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Siddhartha Singh rated Greek yoghurt 10/10. Find out how whey protein was rated.(Pexels)

On December 24, he shared a breakdown of common protein sources, rating them on a scale of 1 to 10 based on their efficiency and nutritional profile. The results might surprise those who rely heavily on plant-based staples or trendy spreads like peanut butter.

The rankings

Siddhartha’s ratings focused on the availability as well amino acid profiles of various foods. Here is how the most common sources stacked up:

⦿ Greek yoghurt 10/10

High protein, versatile (sweet/savoury), and easily accessible.

⦿ Whey protein 9/10

Excellent, but should be a supplement to whole foods, not a replacement.

⦿ Dal (lentils) 3/10

Incomplete protein; lacks essential amino acids on its own.

⦿ Sattu 1/10

Primarily a carbohydrate source, not a significant protein source.

⦿ Peanut butter 1/10

High in healthy fats, but contains very little protein per serving.

Why Greek yoghurt took the top spot

While many fitness enthusiasts reach for a protein powder first, Siddhartha gave Greek yoghurt a perfect score. He highlighted its versatility, noting that it can be adapted into various meals while providing a dense hit of protein that is easy for the body to process. About Greek yoghurt, he said: “10 out of 10 because it is high in protein, easy to get and can be made into a sweet and a savoury meal.”

One of the most interesting takes in Siddhartha’s video involved sattu and dal, both staples in Indian households. Despite its reputation as a 'poor man's protein', Siddhartha gave it a 1 on 10, categorising it as a carbohydrate. He said in the video he posted: “Good source of carbohydrates, not a good source of protein.”

He rated dal a 3, and reminded people that lentils are an incomplete protein source, meaning they don't contain all the essential amino acids the body requires for muscle repair. Siddhartha also debunked the myth of peanut butter as a primary protein source; he said, “As a protein source, 1 (on 10) because it doesn't really have that much protein; it has a lot of fat, very good source of healthy fat, not a great source of protein.”

Even though whey protein is the gold standard for many athletes, Siddhartha held back one point, giving it a 9 out of 10. His philosophy? “Eat your protein first.” He suggested prioritising solid food sources before filling the gaps with supplements. Siddhartha shared, “I'm giving it 9 (on 10), and not 10 because I would rather eat my protein first and then supplement it with a whey protein powder.”

“Which one do you rely on the most for your protein?” Siddhartha asked his Instagram followers in the caption of his post, sparking a conversation about how we often misidentify our macros.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.