Should you eat traditional Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt? Dietician shares which is better for vegetarians

BySanya Panwar
Apr 25, 2025 11:32 AM IST

Both curd or dahi and Greek yoghurt are excellent dairy options, offering unique benefits. But which would suit vegetarians more? Here's what a dietician said.

Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist, shared in an Instagram video on April 24, that both curd, or dahi, and Greek yoghurt can be part of a balanced diet, offering unique benefits and nutritional profiles. However, revealing which is better for vegetarians, she said that Greek yoghurt might be a better choice if you're looking for a high-protein dairy option. Also read | Soaked chia seeds to Greek yoghurt: 5 best foods to have on empty stomach for weight loss

Is Greek yoghurt (right) better than dahi for your health? Here's what a dietician said. (Freepik)
Is Greek yoghurt (right) better than dahi for your health? Here's what a dietician said. (Freepik)

Indian dahi vs Greek yoghurt: which is better?

According to Shalini, if you're watching your fat intake, choose low-fat Greek yoghurt. She shared that Greek yoghurt is strained to remove excess liquid, resulting in a thicker, creamier yoghurt with higher protein content. Meanwhile, dahi contains live cultures that support gut health and digestion, and is a good source of calcium, which is essential for bone health.

Greek yoghurt has less fat and more protein

Shalini said in the video, “Our traditional dahi or Greek yoghurt (which is better)? I would say Greek yoghurt, especially if you are a vegetarian and here is why.”

She explained: “Traditional dahi is basically fermented milk solids by lactic acid bacteria, which is a great source of probiotics and micronutrients like calcium, but is rich in fat and less in protein. In Greek yoghurt, excess fat and water are removed, retaining only milk solids that are fermented in a controlled environment using a special strand of bacteria called streptococcus. This makes yoghurt the least in fat and very high in protein – 7-12 grams of protein in just a hundred grams, making it an excellent source of probiotic micronutrients and a protein source.”

She added, “If you are getting enough protein through other sources, go for traditional dahi as a source of probiotics and micronutrients. But if you are a vegetarian and it is challenging to get enough protein, Greek yoghurt is better than dahi. But instead of just following things, see what works right for you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

