Soaked chia seeds to Greek yoghurt; 5 best foods to have on empty stomach for weight loss

As much as you would want to start your day with a cup of tea and biscuits, swapping the sugary snack with a wholesome one can do a whole lot of good for your holistic well-being. Having a balanced meal early in the morning on empty stomach is the perfect chance to fuel your body with a variety of nutrients and allow their better absorption, considering the digestive system is at full efficiency. After a night of fasting, your body requires a generous dose of good quality nutrients for efficient functioning and better energy levels. Eating the right foods in the first few hours of waking up can also keep blood sugar spikes in control throughout the day. Sugary snacks can on the other hand trigger unhealthy cravings and affects energy levels. (Also read: Drink saunf and mishri water on empty stomach for these wonderful benefits) Breakfast, often considered as the most important meal of the day, plays a crucial role in fuelling your body and brain after a night of fasting. It replenishes your energy levels, kickstarts your metabolism, and enhances your focus and concentration, making it essential to choose nutritious options to begin your morning on the right note.(Freepik)

"Starting your day with the right kind of food sets the tone for your entire day ahead. Breakfast, often considered as the most important meal of the day, plays a crucial role in fuelling your body and brain after a night of fasting. It replenishes your energy levels, kickstarts your metabolism, and enhances your focus and concentration, making it essential to choose nutritious options to begin your morning on the right note. Being mindful of what you eat for breakfast is key to ensuring optimal health and well-being throughout the day," says Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Best empty stomach foods

Dr Patil shares a list of morning snacks that will help kickstart your metabolism, aid in better nutrient absorption, balance blood sugar levels throughout the day, and support weight loss.

1. Greek yoghurt

It is an excellent choice to kickstart your day for several reasons. Firstly, it boasts probiotic properties that promote gut health and aid digestion, making it a wise choice for the first meal of the day. These probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which is crucial for overall digestive health. Additionally, Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, which not only supports muscle maintenance but also helps with weight management by keeping you feeling fuller for longer periods. Moreover, when paired with fresh fruits and almonds, Greek yogurt transforms into a delicious and nutritious morning parfait. The combination of creamy yoghurt, sweet fruits, and crunchy almonds provides a balanced mix of macronutrients and micronutrients, making it a satisfying and wholesome breakfast option.

2. Almonds

They are a powerhouse of nutrition, offering an array of benefits beyond merely providing energy. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, almonds are a versatile addition to any diet. Their high magnesium content supports numerous bodily functions, including energy production, muscle function, and bone health. Moreover, almonds boast antioxidant properties, such as vitamin E, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, promoting heart health and supporting the immune system. Additionally, the fibre in almonds aids digestion and promotes feelings of fullness, making them an excellent choice for weight management. With their nutrient-rich profile and diverse health benefits, almonds are not just a snack but a valuable component of a balanced and wholesome diet.

3. Berries

They make for a great breakfast option because they are rich in antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Starting your day with a dose of antioxidants from berries can contribute to overall health and well-being. Additionally, berries are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a satisfying choice that can help keep you feeling full until your next meal. Whether you enjoy them on top of yogurt or oatmeal, blended into a smoothie, or simply eaten on their own, berries are a delicious and nutritious addition to any breakfast.

4. Avocados

They are a wonderful addition to your morning routine because they are creamy, delicious, and incredibly nutritious. Packed with healthy fats and fibre, avocados help keep you feeling full and satisfied throughout the morning. They also provide essential nutrients like potassium and vitamin E, which support overall health. Whether you spread some mashed avocado on whole-grain toast or add slices to your breakfast bowl, incorporating avocados into your breakfast is a nutritious and satisfying way to start your day.

5. Chia seeds

Chia Seeds, these tiny seeds are nutritional powerhouses, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and various vitamins and minerals. When soaked in liquid, chia seeds form a gel-like consistency, making them an excellent base for overnight oats or chia pudding.