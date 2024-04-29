Drink saunf and mishri water on empty stomach for these wonderful benefits

Fuelling your body right in the morning can go a long way in achieving optimum well-being. In summer, low appetite and digestive issues are common as high temperatures can affect our body functions. Keeping the body naturally cool during heatwave and consuming foods that keep your digestive system on track is advisable. Saunf and mishri water, the ancient cure to treat heat-based illnesses as well as aid detox and digestion is a summer elixir that can bring a range of benefits for the body and the mind. Both saunf or fennel seeds and mishri have cooling properties which can soothe your stomach, boost immunity, support weight loss and even beat stress. (Also read: Drink sattu with lemon on empty stomach for these 10 amazing benefits) Saunf and mishri water benefits: Both saunf or fennel seeds and mishri have cooling properties which can soothe your stomach, boost immunity, support weight loss and even beat stress.(Shutterstock)

Saunf or fennel seeds is a storehouse of calcium, Vitamin C, iron, magnesium and potassium. It also can anti-cancer properties due to its compound called anethole which as per research is effective at destroying breast cancer cells and even stopping spread of breast and liver cancer cells. Mishri is known to relieve fatigue and boost mental wellness.

As the extreme heat threatens to affect our physical and mental well-being, the combination of saunf and mishri can come handy in dealing with the scorching summer.

Origin of this magical elixir

"In the pursuit of wellness, we often overlook the simple yet powerful remedies that nature generously provides. Among these is the age-old practice of consuming saunf (fennel seeds) and mishri (rock sugar) water on an empty stomach. Originating from traditional Ayurvedic and Indian medicinal practices, this ritual offers a myriad of health benefits that are worth exploring and incorporating into our daily routine," says Dr. Neeti Sharma, Sr. Consultant - Nutrition & Dietetics, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

How to make saunf and mishri water

Incorporating saunf and mishri water into your morning routine is simple. Just soak a tablespoon of saunf and a small piece of mishri in a glass of water overnight and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. Alternatively, you can boil the ingredients together for a few minutes, strain, and consume the infused water.

Why you should consume saunf and mishri water: Benefits

Here are six compelling reasons why starting your day with saunf and mishri water could be a game-changer for your health, as per Dr Sharma.

1. Digestive aid: Saunf contains essential oils that stimulate the secretion of digestive juices, aiding in the digestion process. When consumed in the form of water, it helps alleviate bloating, indigestion, and constipation, promoting a healthy gut.

2. Detoxification: Both saunf and mishri possess detoxifying properties that help cleanse the body of toxins accumulated from daily exposure to pollutants, processed foods, and stress. Regular consumption of this water supports liver function and enhances the body's natural detoxification mechanisms.

3. Weight management: Drinking saunf and mishri water can be beneficial for those aiming to manage their weight. The combination helps suppress appetite, curb cravings for unhealthy snacks, and boost metabolism, thereby aiding in weight loss efforts when accompanied by a balanced diet and regular exercise.

4. Improves oral health: Saunf is known for its antimicrobial properties, which can help prevent oral infections, bad breath, and gum disease. When consumed as water, it promotes oral hygiene by cleansing the mouth and reducing the growth of bacteria responsible for dental issues.

5. Anti-inflammatory effects: Both saunf and mishri exhibit anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, rheumatism, and muscle pain. Regular consumption of this water may contribute to reduced inflammation and improved joint mobility.

6. Stress relief: The aroma of saunf has a calming effect on the mind and body, making it an excellent natural remedy for stress relief and relaxation. Starting the day with saunf and mishri water can help set a positive tone for the day, promoting mental clarity and emotional well-being.

It's essential to remember that while saunf and mishri water offers numerous health benefits, it is not a substitute for a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle practices. Consultation with a healthcare professional or nutritionist is recommended before making any significant changes to your diet or wellness routine.