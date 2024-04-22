Drink sattu with lemon on empty stomach for these 10 amazing benefits

Sattu sharbat, the staple drink of Bihar, has gained country-wide popularity, thanks to celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana taking a liking for it and promoting its recipe from their social media handle. The protein-rich drink is a storehouse of wonderful nutrients and its benefits in scorching summer are especially evident. From cooling the body, controlling blood sugar to curbing appetite, sattu sharbat is the perfect summer ‘super drink’ that can transform your well-being. (Also read | Cool quotient: Here’s how you can combat harsh summer with Sattu) Sattu is also high in fibre which makes it ideal for cutting cholesterol and safeguarding your heart(Shutterstock)

The benefits of this drink on an empty stomach are many, and adding a dash of lemon can enhance its positive effects on your health. Not only does lemon provide you with Vitamin C, but it also helps detox the body.

Sattu is also high in fibre which makes it ideal for cutting cholesterol and safeguarding your heart. Lemon that comes packed with potassium can have benefits for controlling your blood pressure and also supporting your cardiovascular health.

BENEFITS OF SATTU WITH LEMON ON EMPTY STOMACH

"In the quest for optimal health, individuals often seek natural remedies and dietary practices that can enhance their well-being. One such powerhouse combination gaining attention is the mixture of sattu and lemon, known for its numerous health benefits.," says Dr. Neeti Sharma, Senior Consultant in Nutrition & Dietetics at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram, as she sheds light on the remarkable advantages of incorporating this simple yet potent concoction into your daily routine.

1. Boosts digestion: Sattu, a flour made from roasted gram, is rich in fibre, aiding digestion. Lemon’s acidic properties stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, promoting efficient digestion.

2. Enhances hydration: Lemon-infused sattu water is an excellent way to stay hydrated, especially in the morning when the body requires replenishment after hours of fasting.

3. Balances pH levels: Despite lemon's acidic nature, it has an alkalizing effect on the body once metabolized. This helps maintain optimal pH levels, crucial for overall health.

4. Provides essential nutrients: Sattu is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with proteins, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Lemon adds a dose of vitamin C, antioxidants, and flavonoids, further enhancing its nutritional profile.

5. Aids weight management: Sattu’s high fibre content promotes satiety, curbing hunger pangs and aiding weight management. Lemon’s detoxifying properties support the body’s natural cleansing processes.

6. Regulates blood sugar: Sattu has a low glycaemic index, meaning it releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. This makes it an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to manage their blood sugar levels.

7. Boosts immunity: The vitamin C in lemon strengthens the immune system, while sattu’s nutrient-rich composition provides essential vitamins and minerals vital for immune function, helping the body ward off infections and illnesses.

8. Improves skin health: The combination of sattu and lemon helps detoxify the body, promoting clearer skin and a radiant complexion. The antioxidants in lemon combat free radicals, reducing signs of aging and promoting skin elasticity.

9. Enhances energy levels: Sattu is a natural source of energy, providing a sustained release of energy throughout the day. Lemon’s refreshing flavour and vitamin C content also contribute to increased vitality and alertness.

10. Supports heart health: Sattu’s fibre content aids in lowering cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Lemon’s potassium content helps regulate blood pressure, further supporting cardiovascular health.

Incorporating sattu with lemon into your morning routine can be a simple yet effective way to kickstart your day on a healthy note. With its array of benefits, this natural elixir has the potential to transform your health from the inside out.