Dr Rupy Aujla shares 6-ingredient, flour-free green crackers recipe loaded with 9g protein and 9g fibre

Everyone enjoys a good cracker, be it with the morning cup of tea or with some peanut butter as a light snack. However, the ultra-processed ones available in the market are loaded with calories and not the best option for our gut.

Also Read | Want to increase fibre intake? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares recipe for high-fibre date loaf

Taking to Instagram on July 27, London-based Dr Rupy Aujla shared his recipe to prepare crackers at home that will satisfy our cravings while being much friendlier for the gut. The recipe uses no flour and is packed with nine grams of protein and nine grams of fibre in each serving.

“These high-protein, high-fibre seeded crackers are one of my favourite snacks to prep ahead,” shared Dr Aujla about his crackers. “I love crackers as much as the next person, but most supermarket versions are made with refined flours and a long list of additives, which aren’t great for your gut. So I make my own using whole food ingredients instead!”

“My top tip is adding a handful of leafy greens. It adds fibre and gives a really nice twist on the original recipe,” he added. “They’ll keep in an airtight jar for up to 2 weeks.”

The detailed instructions to prepare the cracker are presented as follows.