Trying to lose weight? Switch from whole wheat flour to these weight loss-friendly flour options, says an expert

Swapping parathas for rotis just to lose weight? If you believe this switch alone will prevent weight gain, you might want to rethink. The commonly used whole wheat flour is calorie-dense, contains starch, and is low in fibre, all factors that can slow down your weight loss. If you're following a weight loss plan, a diet expert recommends choosing flours that not only help maintain a healthy weight but also keep cravings in check.

The best options for weight management are those rich in fibre and protein, with a lower glycaemic index to support stable blood sugar levels and prolonged satiety. Before incorporating any specific flour solely for “weight loss", it’s always wise to consult a doctor or nutrition expert.

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and diabetes educator, tells HealthShots: “When it comes to weight loss, what we eat every day matters far more than occasional “cheat meals". And one daily staple that often goes unnoticed is flour. From rotis and dosas to pancakes and baked goods, flour forms the base of many meals, making its quality crucial for sustainable weight management.”

Why does the flour choice matter? The reason is the regular or frequent use. You might be using flour to make roti in place of pooris or paratha just to lose weight, but this might cause slower weight loss: As per the dietician, the type of flour you use in the cooking process directly impacts:

Blood sugar levels

Satiety (how full you feel)

Digestion and gut health

Calorie intake over the day Highly refined flours digest quickly, causing rapid blood sugar spikes followed by hunger and cravings. On the other hand, flours rich in fibre, protein, and micronutrients digest slowly, keep you full longer, and help regulate appetite, making them the key factors in weight loss.

Simply put, the right flour can support fat loss, while the wrong one can silently stall progress.

Is whole wheat flour bad for weight loss? Not at all, but it’s not always the best option either, says the dietician.

Whole wheat flour contains fibre and nutrients and is significantly better than refined white flour (maida). However:

It is still high in carbohydrates

It has a moderate glycaemic index

Portion size matters greatly A diet high in whole wheat may slow heat loss in those with diabetes, PCOS, insulin resistance, or stubborn belly fat. Diversifying flours and selecting better fibre to carbohydrate or protein-to-carbohydrate ratios are more important than doing away with wheat.

Better flour options for losing weight Here are five flours often considered more weight-loss-friendly than regular wheat flour: