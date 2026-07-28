Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Athletics and Swimming on focus early on Day 6

Live

By

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Follow Latest Updates

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: After a productive Day 5, India will look to build on its momentum with a packed schedule on Day 6 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. National record holder Gulveer Singh will compete in the men's 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will be in action in the women's high jump final during the evening session. In boxing, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Jadumani Singh will fight in their respective quarterfinal bouts. Weightlifters Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will also aim for podium finishes in the finals of their respective categories. In swimming, Srihari Nataraj begins his campaign in the men's 100m backstroke heats and could return later in the day if he qualifies for the semifinal. India enjoyed an impressive Day 5, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals - two gold, five silver and three bronze. The gold medals came through Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sharmila Dhankar (women's F57 shot put), while Sarvesh Kushare's historic silver in the men's high jump headlined the day's achievements alongside India's continued success in weightlifting. ...Read More

India enjoyed an impressive Day 5, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals - two gold, five silver and three bronze. The gold medals came through Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sharmila Dhankar (women's F57 shot put), while Sarvesh Kushare's historic silver in the men's high jump headlined the day's achievements alongside India's continued success in weightlifting.