Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Athletics and Swimming on focus early on Day 6
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Riding the momentum of a four-medal haul on Day 5, India will be looking to add to its tally on another action-packed day in Glasgow.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: After a productive Day 5, India will look to build on its momentum with a packed schedule on Day 6 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. National record holder Gulveer Singh will compete in the men's 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will be in action in the women's high jump final during the evening session. In boxing, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Jadumani Singh will fight in their respective quarterfinal bouts. Weightlifters Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will also aim for podium finishes in the finals of their respective categories. In swimming, Srihari Nataraj begins his campaign in the men's 100m backstroke heats and could return later in the day if he qualifies for the semifinal....Read More
India enjoyed an impressive Day 5, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals - two gold, five silver and three bronze. The gold medals came through Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sharmila Dhankar (women's F57 shot put), while Sarvesh Kushare's historic silver in the men's high jump headlined the day's achievements alongside India's continued success in weightlifting.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Memorable Day 5!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: India enjoyed a superb Day 5 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, returning with six medals across weightlifting, athletics and para-athletics. Sharmila Dhankar stole the show by winning a historic gold in the women's F57 shot put, while Sarvesh Kushare scripted history with India's first-ever Commonwealth Games silver in the men's high jump. Weightlifting continued to be India's biggest contributor, with Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav claiming silver medals, while Bindyarani Devi secured bronze. Shilpa K. Shyla added another bronze in the women's F57 shot put to cap off a memorable day for the Indian contingent.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Hello and welcome
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 6 of CWG games in Glasgow.