After Glasgow's 39-medal haul, Indian stars who could light up the Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games on home soil in 2030

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 are over, and all eyes now turn homeward to India, where the next Games will be held in 2030. After a positive 39-medal haul saw many historic successes for the Indian contingent, here are the biggest names to watch out for on the road to Ahmedabad. Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh after the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (PTI)

1. Neeraj Chopra (Track & Field — Javelin Throw) Neeraj Chopra returned to the Commonwealth podium with a silver medal in Glasgow, hurling 85.83 meters in cold Scottish conditions. He missed Birmingham four years ago, making this a triumphant return. Turning 32 when Ahmedabad hosts in 2030, expect the Olympic icon to anchor India’s home track contingent with unmatched big-stage authority.

2. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (Badminton — Men's Doubles) Badminton’s temporary removal from Glasgow sidelined the reigning 2022 champions, but the pair remained a world-class force elsewhere. By the time Ahmedabad restores badminton to the main program in 2030, Satwik will be 30 and Chirag 33 — doubly motivated for perhaps one last hurrah to reclaim their Commonwealth crown on home turf.

3. Preeti Pawar (Boxing — Women's 54kg) Pawar delivered a standout campaign in Glasgow, fighting through a stacked bantamweight bracket to claim a brilliant gold medal. That too, aged just 22, displaying remarkable composure and footwork. She could feasibly play — and dominate — another three or four Commonwealth Games. She will be 26 at the next edition in Ahmedabad, boasting greater pedigree and championship mileage to headline India’s home boxing team in 2030.

4. Gulveer Singh (Track & Field — Distance Running) Singh emerged as India’s standout track athlete in Glasgow, bagging silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m to become the contingent's sole double medalist. He will turn 31 in 2030, but being on the wrong side of thirty means little in a sport where distance runners bank on race tactics and efficiency to routinely peak later. And he will look to bag the top spot he could not achieve this time around.

Also Read: India at CWG 2026 Recap: Historic excellence, best moments, and heartbreaks

5. Lakshya Sen (Badminton — Men's Singles) Like his countrymen in doubles, Lakshya Sen’s title defence was put on pause after badminton fell off the trimmed Glasgow schedule. But he will only be 29 by the time the Ahmedabad Games roll around, and very much in his prime. The home crowd backdrop combined with his aggressive attacking game ought to make Sen a headline attraction as badminton returns to the Commonwealth fold.

6. Asmita Dey (Judo — Women's 48kg) Dey spearheaded a historical tournament for Indian judo in Glasgow, fighting her way to a silver medal in the 48kg lightweight category. She will be only 28 when Ahmedabad hosts the 2030 Games, and judo’s growing stature in Indian combat sports makes her a key athlete to watch as she will aim to upgrade her silver into a home gold.

7. Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Track & Field — Triple Jump) Thirumaran’s transition into senior ranks reached a milestone in Glasgow, where the former World U20 runner-up leapt to an impressive bronze medal. He will be 26 in 2030, in his physical prime, and if his continuous technical improvements over the past few years give any hint to his mentality, he will be firing on all cylinders at CWG 2030.