Fighting late-night cravings? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath explains the connection with sleep, stress and metabolic health
Fighting the urge to snack mindlessly, even when you're not hungry, is way more than a lack of self-control. Raj explains that it is linked to your lifestyle.
Ever found yourself standing in front of the fridge long after dinner or reaching for snacks when you weren't even hungry? These moments are often blamed on poor self-control, but cravings are rarely that simple. The urge to snack can be influenced by everything from how well you slept and how stressed you've been to your daily routine and metabolic health. Far from being separate pieces of the puzzle, sleep, stress, nutrition and metabolism are deeply interconnected – and understanding how they work together may be the key to managing cravings and building healthier habits.
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To understand this relationship further, HT Lifestyle had a conversation with Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, the co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy.
He explains, “Most people treat cravings like a failure of discipline. But more often than not, they’re a signal to look at everything else happening in our lives. So when someone tells me they can’t stop snacking, I don’t just ask them about their food. I ask how they’ve been sleeping. Then about their stress, how consistently they move through the day, their workload, how life has actually been feeling. It’s also worth noting that extreme deprivation, or low protein and fibre intake, can trigger cravings too. And these details explain far more than any food log could.”
The role of sleep
We often think of sleep, stress, nutrition and metabolism as separate parts of health. But Raj highlights that they are closely connected, with each influencing the next in ways we don’t always notice. Sleep is where much of that conversation begins. A good night’s sleep does much more than leave you feeling refreshed. It supports recovery, hormonal balance, energy levels and the systems that keep your metabolism running. When you sleep well consistently, making balanced food choices and staying active usually feels easier too.
The fitness coach stresses, “Sleep is also about more than the number of hours we spend in bed. Our bodies function best when they can predict when we will sleep, wake up and eat. This internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, helps regulate appetite, energy levels and metabolism. Keeping a reasonably consistent sleep schedule helps your body function more efficiently and makes healthy habits easier to repeat.”
The importance of stress management
Raj points out that stress is another important piece of the puzzle. He explains that while we often think of it as something that affects only the mind, few people realise it also shapes many of our daily choices. During demanding periods, preparing balanced meals becomes harder, movement often becomes less consistent and sleep is usually the first thing to go. These are natural responses to a busy life, not signs that someone lacks discipline.
The fitness coach further notes, “Stress also increases the production of cortisol, a hormone that helps us respond to challenges. Cortisol itself is not something to fear. We need it. It keeps us alert and helps the body adapt when required. The goal isn’t to eliminate stress because that isn’t realistic. The goal is to recover from it well. Good sleep, regular movement, nourishing meals and sufficient hydration all help the body return to a healthier balance.”
Cravings act as “feedback”
Indulging in late night cravings is often viewed as a failure in self-control or discipline, but Raj encourages people to view it a little differently. He explains that cravings are often useful “feedback” rather than something to fight.
The fitness coach points out, “Sometimes they simply reflect a body that needs more rest, better recovery or more consistent nourishment. Get curious instead of critical, and you usually find the fix was never what you were craving.”
Factors affecting metabolic health
Just like cravings, Raj highlights that the same is true for metabolic health. It is not determined by one meal, one workout or one difficult day. It reflects the combined effect of our everyday habits. Better sleep often makes balanced food choices easier. Regular movement supports recovery. Better recovery improves energy, and better energy makes consistency feel much more achievable. These habits strengthen one another over time.
The fitness coach continues, “That is why I encourage people to spend less time searching for the perfect diet and more time building a routine they can genuinely enjoy repeating. Going to bed a little earlier, eating meals at regular times, taking a walk after dinner or creating a wind down routine before bed may seem like small decisions. None of them are drastic on their own, but together they create an environment where the body can function at its best.”
Lasting health isn’t built overnight, and it isn’t built by getting everything right. It is built by improving one behaviour at a time, letting it become routine, then building from there. Raj concludes, “When sleep, stress, cravings and metabolism begin working together instead of pulling in different directions, healthy choices feel less like constant effort and more like a natural part of everyday life. So, what will be that one small, repeatable change you make today? Choose one, start now, and let the rest follow.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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