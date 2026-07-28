Fighting late-night cravings? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath explains the connection with sleep, stress and metabolic health

Ever found yourself standing in front of the fridge long after dinner or reaching for snacks when you weren't even hungry? These moments are often blamed on poor self-control, but cravings are rarely that simple. The urge to snack can be influenced by everything from how well you slept and how stressed you've been to your daily routine and metabolic health. Far from being separate pieces of the puzzle, sleep, stress, nutrition and metabolism are deeply interconnected – and understanding how they work together may be the key to managing cravings and building healthier habits. Also Read | Want to make your fitness journey easier? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 4 habit changes to help achieve your goals To understand this relationship further, HT Lifestyle had a conversation with Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, the co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. He explains, “Most people treat cravings like a failure of discipline. But more often than not, they’re a signal to look at everything else happening in our lives. So when someone tells me they can’t stop snacking, I don’t just ask them about their food. I ask how they’ve been sleeping. Then about their stress, how consistently they move through the day, their workload, how life has actually been feeling. It’s also worth noting that extreme deprivation, or low protein and fibre intake, can trigger cravings too. And these details explain far more than any food log could.”

Raj explains that random cravings are more nuanced than a lack of self-control and discipline. (Pexel)

The role of sleep We often think of sleep, stress, nutrition and metabolism as separate parts of health. But Raj highlights that they are closely connected, with each influencing the next in ways we don’t always notice. Sleep is where much of that conversation begins. A good night’s sleep does much more than leave you feeling refreshed. It supports recovery, hormonal balance, energy levels and the systems that keep your metabolism running. When you sleep well consistently, making balanced food choices and staying active usually feels easier too. The fitness coach stresses, “Sleep is also about more than the number of hours we spend in bed. Our bodies function best when they can predict when we will sleep, wake up and eat. This internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, helps regulate appetite, energy levels and metabolism. Keeping a reasonably consistent sleep schedule helps your body function more efficiently and makes healthy habits easier to repeat.” The importance of stress management Raj points out that stress is another important piece of the puzzle. He explains that while we often think of it as something that affects only the mind, few people realise it also shapes many of our daily choices. During demanding periods, preparing balanced meals becomes harder, movement often becomes less consistent and sleep is usually the first thing to go. These are natural responses to a busy life, not signs that someone lacks discipline. The fitness coach further notes, “Stress also increases the production of cortisol, a hormone that helps us respond to challenges. Cortisol itself is not something to fear. We need it. It keeps us alert and helps the body adapt when required. The goal isn’t to eliminate stress because that isn’t realistic. The goal is to recover from it well. Good sleep, regular movement, nourishing meals and sufficient hydration all help the body return to a healthier balance.” Cravings act as “feedback” Indulging in late night cravings is often viewed as a failure in self-control or discipline, but Raj encourages people to view it a little differently. He explains that cravings are often useful “feedback” rather than something to fight. The fitness coach points out, “Sometimes they simply reflect a body that needs more rest, better recovery or more consistent nourishment. Get curious instead of critical, and you usually find the fix was never what you were craving.”

Poor sleep and lack of stress management can fuel cravings. (Pexel)