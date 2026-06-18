Eating late at night? Uro-oncologist reveals how dinner timing may impact kidney and metabolic health

Dr Himesh said, “Eating too large a meal too near bedtime, though, can throw off the body's natural circadian rhythm , the internal clock that controls metabolism, hormones, and organ function. Late-night eating has been linked to a variety of health problems, including poor blood sugar control, weight gain, insulin resistance, and hypertension. These metabolic changes are common risk factors of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Himesh Gandhi, consultant uro-oncologist and director of robotic surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic, decodes the impact of late eating on the kidney.

Kidneys have an important function in overall health, acting as filters, in maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance, in regulating blood pressure, and in helping to carry out a number of metabolic functions. Although hydration and blood pressure control are most commonly seen to impact kidney health, recent research indicates that meal timing, specifically dinner timing, can also have an impact on metabolic wellness, which in turn can impact kidney function .

According to Dr Himesh, if meals are eaten earlier in the evening, the body has enough time to digest food and maintain blood sugar levels before bed. By contrast, large late-night meals can cause high blood sugar and high blood triglycerides to persist longer. These changes, over time, can lead to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension, which can further stress the kidneys.

Staying metabolically healthy is crucial for supporting kidney health. Maintaining normal blood sugar and blood pressure levels will decrease the damage to the small blood vessels of the kidneys and the stress the kidneys face from high blood pressure, respectively. These can be complemented with meal timing, portion control, and balanced nutrition.