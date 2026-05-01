Taking painkiller for every ache? Nephrologist warns your kidneys may be in danger

Grabbing a painkiller without a medical prescription for any inconvenience, period pain, headaches, or general body pain is very common and has almost become an instinct. But this pursuit of quick relief comes at a greater cost, affecting one of the most vital organs of the body, the kidneys, initially without any immediate warning signs. Painkillers may end up being hazardous to your kidneys. (Picture credit: Freepik) Let's understand how this casual habit of popping painkillers at every minor discomfort can affect your kidneys. Nephrologist Dr Manan Doshi from Sahadri Speciality Hospital, Deccan, weighed in on the repercussions, calling it a growing ‘painkiller problem,' and answered some important questions.



ALSO READ: Regular back pain vs kidney ‘back’ pain: Doctor explains how to tell the difference The doctor alerted that it has become an invisible threat, strongly voicing against the widespread and unsupervised use of over-the-counter painkillers. The casual attitude towards painkillers needs a medical reality check for good reasons. Which painkillers cause kidney-related issues? Which painkillers cause problems? “The primary culprits in medication-related kidney damage are Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) — diclofenac, ibuprofen, and naproxen being the most commonly consumed,” the nephrologist said, naming the painkillers responsible. It is alarming how a large section of the population may be putting their kidneys at risk due to the overuse and unsupervised consumption of these painkillers, without being aware of the potential long-term complications. What do painkillers do to your kidneys?

Overuse of painkillers can trigger Acute Kidney Injury.

It is important to understand what happens inside your body when you take a painkiller. You may only focus on the pain and how effectively the medication numbs it. But in the process, it can directly interfere with the kidneys' function, meaning that the short-term relief may come at the cost of majorly disturbing a vital organ. The nephrologist elaborated how painkillers work and what they do to you: “The drugs work by inhibiting prostaglandins, chemical mediators that maintain adequate blood flow to the kidneys. When this pathway is blocked, blood flow to the kidneys drops, and Acute Kidney Injury can follow, sometimes within days.” Acute Kidney Injury is one of the consequences that frequent painkiller users may face. The most vulnerable are those people who already have weaker kidneys or are not functioning at full capacity. The doctor noted that the damage can be irreversible. Can taking hypertension medicines with painkillers worsen kidney health?

Blood pressure medicines, along with painkillers, may cause extensive damage to the kidneys. (Picture credit: Pexel)