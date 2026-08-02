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Raini outside? These footwear picks can handle wet roads better than your regular shoes
Tired of slippery, itchy feet every monsoon? Switch to these rain-friendly footwear picks that keep you comfortable, stylish, and dry.
Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 12:01:07 IST
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Womens Waterproof bootsHuairdum Womens Waterproof Woman Rain Boots, Anti-Slip Rain Boots, Hospital And Daily Use For Garden, Factories, Industry Mine(38 Yards)View Details
₹4,169
Womens Waterproof bootsHillson Welcome Gumboot | Waterproof, Anti-Skid, Comfortable Sole, Full Black, Protection against Oil, Acid, Chemicals | Size 09 INDIA/UKView Details
₹370
Womens Waterproof bootsROBUSTT Steel Toe Lightweight Gum Boots | Standard Steel Safety Shoes | UK 6 | Anti Slip, Waterpoof | Breathable Printed Leather Shoes | Puncture and Tear Resistant | For Industrial Use (YELLOW)View Details
₹699
YOHO slidesYOHO Tropica Printed Comfortable Women Slides | Stylish Rainy Footwear & Waterproof Monsoon Sandals | Soft Inner Lining On Strap | Beige - UK 3View Details
₹699
YOHO slidesDOCTOR HEALTH SUPER SOFT Women’s Orthopedic Sandals And Slippers | Lightweight Anti-Skid Comfort Slides for Heel Pain Relief | Soft Cushion Sole Footwear for Everyday UseView Details
₹499
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.