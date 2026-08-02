Quote of the day by Reese Witherspoon: ‘My grandma used to say people are radiators or drains. Stick with radiators’
Reese Witherspoon's quote reminds us to be mindful while making friends, and also to exercise the right to edit the friends list if needed.
As India celebrates Friendship Day on August 2, the lucky individuals will have their social media feed filled with heartfelt stories and their inbox with cheerful messages. The celebration is more popular among children than adults, and a quote by Reese Witherspoon reminds us that it is for good reason.
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While speaking at a conference in Boston in September 2023, the Legally Blonde star had called for “editing friendships.” Her statement highlights the importance of friendship in our lives and why one should be careful while making and retaining them, especially as one grows older.
Today’s quote of the day is Witherspoon’s statement that reads, “Everybody out there over 40 knows. If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta my life. My grandma used to say people are radiators or drains. Stick with radiators.”
What is the meaning of Reese Witherspoon’s quote?
The actor-producer shared the words of wisdom that she received from her grandmother at the conference. At the core of the statement is the message that one should always be careful while making friends, especially as one grows older.
As a child, no one knows any better, and every connection is full of possibilities. While that remains true to an extent well into adulthood, friendships do become more complicated. An individual is increasingly defined and judged by the company they keep.
That is not always an external case. Based on the people around them, the individuals may judge themselves and their own capabilities. Part of it rests on the friends, who can be supportive or demoralising, real or vain.
In particular, Witherspoon speaks of people who are in their 40s or older, meaning that they have a fair amount of life experience. To them, Witherspoon believes that the difference between the two types of friends is clear.
One type is a “radiator.” who fills the space around them with warmth. The second type is the drain, who sucks the energy and life out of people. It is better to surround oneself with radiators rather than drains, as per Witherspoon’s grandmother.
What is the significance of Reese Witherspoon’s quote?
In the modern day, where connections are either too easy or too difficult to make, even with technology being a mediator, making the right choice remains of primary importance.
With the alienation of human beings in general, people are likely becoming more susceptible to influences in general. Keeping Witherspoon’s advice in mind can therefore be of great assistance while making life choices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More