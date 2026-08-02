Janhvi Kapoor proves green is the colour of the season with 4 stunning looks at her friend’s pre-wedding festivities

Janhvi Kapoor has once again delivered a masterclass in occasion dressing. Attending a close friend's pre-wedding festivities, the actor embraced every shade of green, from deep emerald and olive to mint and pastel, proving the versatile hue deserves a spot in every festive wardrobe.

On August 1, Janhvi dropped a carousel of photos from her friend's pre-wedding festivities on Instagram, featuring adorable moments with her friends, boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and a lineup of head-turning ethnic outfits. Captioning the post, "I tried but these pics were too cute not to post," the actor served major festive fashion inspiration. Let's decode her stunning looks. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor aces power dressing in brown pinstripe blazer and wide-leg trousers for India vs England ODI match )

Regal elegance in emerald green gowns Janhvi made a striking statement in a floor-length gown in rich emerald and deep teal hues. Designed to accentuate her silhouette, the body-hugging ensemble featured a halter neckline, ruched bodice and thigh-high slit that added a bold touch.

The gown beautifully blended structured tailoring with fluid movement, creating a dramatic effect as she posed against scenic outdoor backdrops. Styled with minimal accessories, glowing makeup and soft waves, Janhvi let the rich jewel-toned dress remain the focal point of her look.