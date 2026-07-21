Janhvi Kapoor aces power dressing in brown pinstripe blazer and wide-leg trousers for India vs England ODI match
Janhvi Kapoor made a strong case for power dressing in a sophisticated Ralph Lauren ensemble at the India vs England ODI. Here's everything she wore.
Janhvi Kapoor once again demonstrated her flair for fashion as she attended the India vs England ODI cricket match in a sophisticated Ralph Lauren ensemble. Swapping her signature glamorous silhouettes for polished tailoring, the actor embraced the growing corporate-core trend in a refined brown-and-white look that perfectly balanced elegance with power dressing. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor turns into a dreamy apsara in Anamika Khanna’s ivory saree with chic cape-style pallu for Peddi promotions )
Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish look
For the outing, Janhvi opted for a coordinated head-to-toe Ralph Lauren ensemble in earthy tones. She wore the label’s Ramona striped wool jacket, a double-breasted blazer crafted in a rich chocolate brown hue with fine pinstripes. The structured silhouette, complete with wide lapels, flap pockets and tailored shoulders, lent a sharp, sophisticated edge to the look while embracing classic menswear-inspired tailoring.
Instead of pairing the blazer with a conventional shirt, Janhvi chose a romantic tie-neck blouse in an ivory shade. The oversized bow at the neckline softened the structured blazer and added a vintage-inspired feminine touch to the outfit, creating a beautiful contrast against the dark brown outerwear.
She completed the look with double-faced georgette wide-leg trousers in an elegant ivory hue. The fluid silhouette balanced the structured blazer, adding movement and making the ensemble appear relaxed yet tailored. The neutral palette of brown and ivory made the outfit feel timeless and seasonless.
How she styled her look
Keeping with the understated luxury theme, Janhvi accessorised with matching Ralph Lauren pieces. She carried a compact white shoulder bag that complemented the ivory blouse and trousers while lending a fresh contrast to the darker blazer.
On her feet, she wore Adela 95mm woven lambskin mules, whose woven texture subtly elevated the monochrome styling without distracting from the outfit. She further accessorised with tortoiseshell sunglasses, adding a retro-inspired finish that perfectly complemented the vintage tailoring.
For her beauty look, Janhvi opted for soft, voluminous waves styled with a side part, lending effortless glamour to the structured ensemble. Her makeup featured a luminous base, softly defined brows, subtle brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, delicately contoured cheeks and a nude-brown lip colour that harmonised with the earthy colour palette of the outfit.
On the work front
On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Ram Charan's Peddi, where her role sparked widespread discussion online. She is now gearing up for an untitled film with Pagglait director Umesh Bist, which is expected to go on floors later this year, around October or November. The actor is also rumoured to be collaborating with Tiger Shroff for the upcoming romantic drama Lag Ja Gale.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.