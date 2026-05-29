Janhvi Kapoor turns into a dreamy apsara in Anamika Khanna’s ivory saree with chic cape-style pallu for Peddi promotions

Her ensemble featured a beautifully embroidered ivory saree crafted with delicate detailing layered over soft sheer fabric. What truly elevated the look was the dramatic extended cape-style pallu adorned with intricate scalloped lace borders, adding a contemporary touch to the otherwise timeless silhouette.

Taking to Instagram on May 28, Janhvi shared a carousel of breathtaking pictures and mirror selfies on Instagram along with the caption, “Helllallallalalo from ur Janu papa”. Dressed in a custom ivory saree by designer Anamika Khanna , the actor looked nothing less than an ethereal apsara.

When it comes to serving one breathtaking ethnic look after another, Janhvi Kapoor is truly in her fashion era. Her Peddi promotion diaries have become a treasure trove of style inspiration, filled with regal suits, dreamy sarees and glamorous traditional ensembles. This time, the actor embraced the timeless charm of white in a stunning saree styled with a contemporary twist. Let’s decode her elegant look and take some fashion notes for our festive wardrobes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gives traditional Banarasi weave a modern twist in dreamy strapless gown and matching dupatta. Watch )

The saree was paired with a heavily embroidered blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a fitted silhouette that perfectly balanced elegance with glamour. The monochrome ivory palette gave the entire look a serene and sophisticated touch, while the intricate craftsmanship added richness to the ensemble.

How she styled her look Styled by Meagan Concessio and Anshita Jadhwani, Janhvi kept her accessories striking yet refined. She opted for statement oxidised silver jhumkas and stacked bracelets that complemented the regal aesthetic without overpowering the outfit.

For glam, the actor chose soft dewy makeup with feathered brows, subtle smoky eyes, flushed cheeks and a nude pink lip shade. Her luscious hair was styled in soft loose waves with a middle parting, adding effortless charm to the overall look.

On the work front Janhvi will next be seen in Peddi, an upcoming sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film also has Ishan Saksena attached as co-producer under IVY Entertainment, with presentation by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film features Ram Charan in the lead alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. Marking Ram Charan’s 16th film as a lead actor, Peddi will also feature music by legendary composer A. R. Rahman and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2026.