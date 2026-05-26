Janhvi Kapoor gives traditional Banarasi weave a modern twist in dreamy strapless gown and matching dupatta. Watch

The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice with a strapless neckline that beautifully highlighted her shoulders and collarbones. Crafted in soft pastel hues, the ensemble came adorned with intricate floral and vintage-inspired woven motifs in delicate shades of gold, mint, blush pink, and ivory. The luxurious Banarasi fabric brought depth and richness to the look, while the fitted silhouette enhanced its red-carpet-worthy appeal.

Janhvi ’s hairstylist, Nikita Menon, took to Instagram on May 25 and shared a stunning video of the actor looking no less than a princess. Giving the classic Banarasi weave a fresh haute couture spin, the actor stepped away from the traditional saree silhouette and transformed it into a stunning strapless gown.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi promotion diaries continue to serve one striking ethnic look after another. After turning heads in a dreamy purple lehenga, the 29-year-old actor gave the timeless Banarasi saree a glamorous makeover by styling it as a strapless gown. Blending classic elegance with a modern silhouette, Janhvi once again proved how traditional fashion can be reimagined with a contemporary twist. Let’s decode her stunning look and steal some style inspiration. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor embraces the dupatta aesthetic in dreamy powder blue Manish Malhotra saree at Peddi trailer launch. Watch )

What elevated the outfit even further was the matching flowing dupatta that Janhvi carried effortlessly. Draped gracefully around her arms, the sheer pastel dupatta added softness, movement, and a dreamy regal charm to the structured gown.

How she styled her look Accessorising minimally, Janhvi opted for statement oxidised silver-toned jhumkas paired with an ornate ear cuff that instantly drew attention. She further elevated the styling with a delicate arm accessory.

Her beauty game was equally flawless. Janhvi tied her hair into a sleek middle-parted bun that kept the attention firmly on the outfit and jewellery. For makeup, she chose soft glam with radiant skin, rosy flushed cheeks, fluttery lashes, feathered brows, and glossy nude pink lips that perfectly complemented the muted pastel palette of her ensemble.

Elegant, experimental, and effortlessly glamorous, Janhvi’s latest look is a masterclass in how to reinvent traditional Indian textiles for the modern fashion lover. From the reimagined Banarasi fabric to the dreamy matching dupatta, every detail of the ensemble screamed contemporary royalty.