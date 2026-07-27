5 secrets the Taj Mahal is hiding: Engineering genius and marble that changes colour from dawn to moonlight
Taj Mahal is a masterpiece of engineering and optical illusions. There’s way more to this 'world wonder' than romantic history. Here are facts to know.
The Taj Mahal is celebrated as a grand monument to devotion. Commissioned in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, it was built to honour his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died during childbirth in 1631. Yet, as a July 26 National Geographic video shared on Instagram revealed, "There’s far more to the Taj Mahal than meets the eye." Also read | US President’s daughter Tiffany Trump visits Taj Mahal with husband
Beyond its famous romance, the world-renowned masterpiece conceals brilliant engineering tricks, optical illusions, and musical acoustic wonders. Here are five remarkable facts highlighted by National Geographic that showcase the full scale of its genius:
1. It can literally 'carry a tune'
The structure features extraordinary interior design elements. Specifically, 'the 240-foot main dome has such powerful acoustics that a single note from a flute will echo five times', creating a captivating soundscape inside the monument.
2. A colour-shifting marble canvas
The secret behind its ethereal appearance lies in its raw materials. Crafted from white Makrana marble — a pure, premium stone sourced from Rajasthan, India — the surface possesses a unique 'translucent quality that allows the monument to shift colours'. Visitors can watch it transform from a 'soft rose at dawn to white during the day, finally taking on a golden glow by moonlight'. Also read | British tourist on once-in-a-lifetime solo visit to Taj Mahal: 'I cried when I…'
3. Mind-bending optical illusions
The monument is designed to play sophisticated visual tricks on approaching visitors. Surprisingly, 'it appears to shrink as you walk toward it'.
4. Hidden earthquake engineering
What appears to be purely aesthetic architectural symmetry is actually an ingenious safety feature. While the four surrounding minarets look completely vertical to the naked eye, they 'actually lean outward'. This subtle tilt ensures that, in the event of a severe earthquake, 'the towers fall away from the central tomb' to protect the primary structure.
5. The mystery of the 'black Taj Mahal'
Local legends claim that Emperor Shah Jahan planned to build a mirror-image second Taj Mahal, this time in black marble, directly across the Yamuna river to serve as his final resting place. Popular lore suggests the ambitious project was halted when he was overthrown by his son. However, despite the enduring popularity of the tale, 'modern historians largely dismissed the idea', treating it more as myth than historical fact.
From its musical dome to its earthquake-proof towers, the Taj Mahal stands not only as an iconic symbol of eternal love but as a triumph of timeless architectural mastery.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More