British tourist gets once-in-a-lifetime solo visit to Taj Mahal: 'I cried when I…'

A British tourist’s post is going viral after she documented “one of the most magical experiences” of her life after being the first visitor to enter the Taj Mahal at sunrise and exploring the iconic monument in complete solitude. Travel creator Krista Jarman's video of her early morning visit to the Taj Mahal is going viral. (Instagram/kristaslittleadventure)

Krista Jarman, a travel content creator, shared a video of herself entering the Mughal marvel at 4.45 am, before any other tourists arrived, allowing her to capture breathtaking photos and videos as the sun rose over the historic site.

“This is the most magical thing I have seen in my life. We are the first ones here. Nobody else is here other than us,” she exclaimed, overwhelmed by the rare chance to witness the grand monument which typically sees an average of 35,000 to 40,000 visitors daily.

With the help of a local guide, she was able to take stunning photos and videos of the mausoleum. “Just the sound of birds waking to the rising sun… the Taj Mahal grounds completely empty of tourists. Not a soul in sight. It was like a dream,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at her video here:

Describing the moment as something out of a fairytale, she said she felt like she was “running around the Taj Mahal at 5 am like a princess.” She credited the unforgettable experience to her guide, who ensured they were first in line and knew all the best photo spots.

“He whisked us around so we could arrive in the grounds completely alone… He took us to all of the best photo spots and made the most incredible pictures for us… Honestly, I cried when I realised how beautiful the images were,” she added.

The post won hearts online and even stunned Indian users who had been to the iconic monument. “I’m from India and this is the first time I saw Taj Mahal more beautiful than ever it was…. Thank you for adding the beauty,” said one of them.

Another wrote, “Never expected it to be this empty what a sight and you made it look even more beautiful.”