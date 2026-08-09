Indian-origin woman in Dubai praises healthcare system after leg injury: ‘Have been spoilt by this city’

Dubai is often praised for its modern infrastructure, convenience and access to services. An Indian-origin woman living in the UAE has now shared her experience with the city's healthcare system, comparing it with her experience of seeking medical care in the UK. The woman compared Dubai experience with her experience of seeking medical care in the UK. (Representational image)

Mirutula Sivakumar shared a video on Instagram after hurting her leg and visiting a hospital in Dubai. Recalling the experience, she said that the consultation took only 5 minutes and the entire process, including getting a cast and medication, was completed within an hour.

"I hurt my leg, so I came to the hospital. It took me 5 minutes for consultation, and the whole process took one hour. They even asked if I have flat feet, and they did the cast accordingly," she said in the video.

She added that the hospital also provided her with a CD containing her medical information, which she could show at another hospital, along with her medications. "All of this took within one hour. I remember being in the UK, in the emergency room, waiting for six hours for a consultation," Sivakumar said.