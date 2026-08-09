Yash reveals Tara Sutaria initially had a smaller role in Toxic: We saw your…

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups is finally gearing up for a release later this month after facing a lot of delays. On Saturday, the trailer of Toxic was launched in Bengaluru in presence of the entire cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. While sharing his thoughts about the film at the event, Yash made a revelation about Tara Sutaria's character. Yash and Tara Sutaria in Toxic (Photo: Instagram)

Talking about Tara Sutaria, Yash revealed that the role she plays in Toxic was initially planned as a much smaller role. “We were seeing how we could make each character unique. But then your presence gave us so much, that in fact we increased your scenes more than what it was written. It was all because of your fabulous presence, your efforts and your elegance. You added a lot of elegance to the film and thanks for being a part of it,” he told to Tara at the event.

Yash was also praise for another leading lady of his film, Huma Qureshi, as he thanked her for dedicating so much time to the film, especially in the middle of handling her own production, Baby Do Die Do, which released last month. He said, “I know it's very difficult for a person who is doing a lot of unique work, including doing independent films and being a producer, I can understand what it takes to produce a filn and what all you go through. Despite that, you have taken a lot of time for this film and believed in it. You have given us this freedom to position each one of you.”

Promising the audience a grand performance by Huma in the film, Yash also addressed why her presence was comparatively lesser in the trailer. “You will witness Huma's presence in the cinema. We haven't shown much of her in the trailer, but she is going to blow your mind. She has done a phenomenal job,” he said.

Huma also shared, "Every time I am asked about my character, I have to say wait for the film. The film will speak for itself." Discussing how the film has become an important part of her career, Huma added, “Whenever I go anywhere or have interacted with the media in the last two years, everyone has asked me about Toxic. And no matter if I say anything or not, it goes viral. That is the power of this film.”