Facial recognition, fingerprint screening: Delhi Police tightens security ahead of I-Day

The fingerprint is checked against the database within seconds. A red indication means the person has a criminal record, with details appearing on the screen, while a green indication indicates that no criminal record has been found.

For the first time as part of the enhanced security arrangements, the Abhigyan application is being used extensively to screen people in the crowd, the officers said. The application has a database of more than one crore criminals, and police personnel are using handheld devices to collect fingerprints of randomly selected persons, they added.

The security arrangements have been strengthened amid intelligence inputs. Around 15,000-20,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for the August 15 celebrations. Nearly 25,000 people, including VIPs and VVIPs, are expected to attend the event at the Red Fort.

New Delhi, The Red Fort has been placed under a multi-layered security cover ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with the Delhi Police deploying advanced technologies, including the Abhigyan app and facial recognition system vans to identify suspicious and wanted persons in the crowd, officers said.

Officials further said that nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras, including facial recognition system-enabled cameras, have been installed to monitor the Red Fort and its surroundings.

A high-tech CCTV control room has been set up inside the monument, where police personnel and technical teams are monitoring the area round the clock.

The surveillance network is also being used to keep watch over several kilometres outside the Red Fort, officers said. Snipers will be positioned at strategic locations, including elevated platforms, while anti-drone systems have been deployed to prevent any unauthorised aerial activity, they added.

FRS vans have also been deployed in the area. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, the vans scan faces in the crowd and match them against available databases. If a wanted or suspicious person is detected, the system generates an alert and sends the information to the control room for immediate verification and necessary action.

A senior officer of the North district Computer Cell said the use of Abhigyan and FRS technology was helping police identify suspicious persons in crowded areas.

"Abhigyan app and FRS technology are helping us significantly in identifying suspicious persons in the crowd. This has further strengthened security," he said.

The arrangements are being carried out under the Ministry of Home Affairs' smart policing initiative to ensure a safe and peaceful Independence Day celebration, he added.

This year's theme at the Red Fort is 'Vande Mataram'. Kite flying has been prohibited around the monument on August 15 as part of the security restrictions.

The combination of CCTV surveillance, facial recognition, fingerprint verification, anti-drone systems, snipers and a large deployment of security personnel is aimed at ensuring that no suspicious activity goes undetected during the high-profile national event, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.