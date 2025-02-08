Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Atishi aims to retain key seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Cong's Alka Lamba

Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi looks to retain her constituency against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri after her victory in 2020.

Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: The Kalkaji Assembly constituency was one of the most fiercely contested seats in the 2025 Delhi elections, with chief minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) facing a tough fight against Congress’s Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. The counting of votes for the Kalkaji seat, along with 69 others in the Delhi Assembly election, will begin at 8 am....Read More

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 54.59 per cent, a decline from the 2020 elections.

The BJP has not won the Kalkaji seat since 1993 but is relying on Bidhuri’s strong electoral track record to change that trend. Bidhuri, a three-time MLA from Tughlakabad, secured victories in 2003, 2008, and 2013, even during phases when the BJP faced challenges in Delhi. He later represented South Delhi as an MP in both 2014 and 2019 but was not given a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Key candidates (Kalkaji constituency)- Leading/Trailing

Atishi (AAP) -

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) -

Alka Lamba (Congress) -

Who has represented Kalkaji over the years?

• The Kalkaji Assembly constituency has seen varied political representation over the years. In 1993, Purnima Sethi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat.

• The Indian National Congress (INC) took control in 1998, with Subhash Chopra emerging victorious. In 2013, Harmeet Singh Kalka of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured the seat.

• The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) then gained dominance, with Avtar Singh winning in 2015, followed by Atishi securing victory in 2020.

AAP fights to retain its stronghold in Kalkaji

• Atishi is contesting from Kalkaji for the second time and remains one of AAP’s most influential leaders. She won the seat in 2020 with nearly 56,000 votes, securing a margin of over 11,000. Her prominence within the party has grown, particularly after becoming AAP’s first woman minister.

• A victory in Kalkaji would mark AAP’s third consecutive win in the constituency, following Avtar Singh’s triumph in 2015.

• Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India, in his exit poll predictions, suggested that AAP has an advantage in Kalkaji.

Congress aims for a comeback

• After failing to win a single seat in Delhi since 2015, the Congress sees the Kalkaji contest as a crucial opportunity for revival.

• Alka Lamba, who represented the seat from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a political comeback.

• Lamba’s political career has been marked by shifts—she was with Congress from 1994 to 2014 before joining AAP and winning the Chandni Chowk seat in 2015. However, she returned to Congress in 2019 and has since faced two electoral defeats.

• A victory in Kalkaji would not only bring Congress back into the Delhi Assembly but also serve as a statement against AAP, the party Lamba left after public disagreements.