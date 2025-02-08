Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Atishi aims to retain key seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Cong's Alka Lamba
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: The Kalkaji Assembly constituency was one of the most fiercely contested seats in the 2025 Delhi elections, with chief minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) facing a tough fight against Congress’s Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. The counting of votes for the Kalkaji seat, along with 69 others in the Delhi Assembly election, will begin at 8 am....Read More
According to the Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 54.59 per cent, a decline from the 2020 elections.
The BJP has not won the Kalkaji seat since 1993 but is relying on Bidhuri’s strong electoral track record to change that trend. Bidhuri, a three-time MLA from Tughlakabad, secured victories in 2003, 2008, and 2013, even during phases when the BJP faced challenges in Delhi. He later represented South Delhi as an MP in both 2014 and 2019 but was not given a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Key candidates (Kalkaji constituency)- Leading/Trailing
Atishi (AAP) -
Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) -
Alka Lamba (Congress) -
Who has represented Kalkaji over the years?
• The Kalkaji Assembly constituency has seen varied political representation over the years. In 1993, Purnima Sethi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat.
• The Indian National Congress (INC) took control in 1998, with Subhash Chopra emerging victorious. In 2013, Harmeet Singh Kalka of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured the seat.
• The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) then gained dominance, with Avtar Singh winning in 2015, followed by Atishi securing victory in 2020.
AAP fights to retain its stronghold in Kalkaji
• Atishi is contesting from Kalkaji for the second time and remains one of AAP’s most influential leaders. She won the seat in 2020 with nearly 56,000 votes, securing a margin of over 11,000. Her prominence within the party has grown, particularly after becoming AAP’s first woman minister.
• A victory in Kalkaji would mark AAP’s third consecutive win in the constituency, following Avtar Singh’s triumph in 2015.
• Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India, in his exit poll predictions, suggested that AAP has an advantage in Kalkaji.
Congress aims for a comeback
• After failing to win a single seat in Delhi since 2015, the Congress sees the Kalkaji contest as a crucial opportunity for revival.
• Alka Lamba, who represented the seat from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a political comeback.
• Lamba’s political career has been marked by shifts—she was with Congress from 1994 to 2014 before joining AAP and winning the Chandni Chowk seat in 2015. However, she returned to Congress in 2019 and has since faced two electoral defeats.
• A victory in Kalkaji would not only bring Congress back into the Delhi Assembly but also serve as a statement against AAP, the party Lamba left after public disagreements.
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: What do we know about Congress candidate Alka Lamba
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Congress candidate Alka Lamba, who serves as the All India Mahila Congress President, has previously contested unsuccessfully against Arvind Kejriwal.
She began her political journey in 1994 by joining the Congress' student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), at the age of 19. The following year, she won the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.
Lamba, now 49, left the Congress in 2013 to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2015, she won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat. However, in 2019, she parted ways with AAP and returned to the Congress.
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Atishi is the youngest CM of Delhi so far
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Atishi, who goes by a single name, is the third woman to serve as Delhi's chief minister, following Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj. She also holds the distinction of being the youngest person to assume the role.
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Two employees of CM Atishi's office detained with ₹5 lakh cash
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Two employees from the Delhi chief minister Atishi's office were detained by the Delhi Police on February 4 after ₹5 lakh in cash was recovered from them, just hours before polling began in all 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital.
According to Delhi Police officials, they acted on a tip-off about the individuals allegedly carrying cash. A Flying Squad Team (FST) arrived at the scene and apprehended the duo.
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Ramesh Bidhuri criticises AAP's poaching claim
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: BJP leader and Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for accusing the BJP of trying to poach its candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results.
He called for a thorough investigation into AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s claims that the BJP had launched 'Operation Lotus' to lure AAP candidates with offers of ₹15 crore to switch sides.
Bidhuri is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against AAP's Atishi and Congress' Alka Lamba.
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Atishi aims to retain key seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Cong's Alka Lamba
Kalkaji election results 2025 LIVE: Atishi is contesting from Kalkaji for the second time and is among AAP’s key leaders, facing BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba in a tough battle.
She secured victory in 2020 with nearly 56,000 votes, winning by a margin of over 11,000. If AAP wins again in Kalkaji, it will be the party’s third consecutive victory in the constituency since Avtar Singh’s win in 2015.
Vote counting for all 70 constituencies in the national capital is set to begin at 8 am today.