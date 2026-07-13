Akansha Ranjan Kapoor gets emotional as she exchanges vows with Sharan Sharma: ‘I feel complete with you’. Watch

In the video, Akansha is seen reading out her vows to Sharan. She says, "I promise to always hear you out and to be on your team. I promise to control my attitude only when necessary and laugh with you forever because I know you don't want much more. I was whole before I met you, but with you I feel complete."

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma on July 11 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. While the wedding was filled with heartfelt moments, one that particularly stood out was the couple's emotional exchange of vows. A video from the ceremony has now surfaced online, showing Akansha struggling to hold back tears as she expressed her love for Sharan, leaving not just the groom but also the guests emotional.

As she continued reading, Akansha became visibly emotional, her voice choking with tears. Sharan immediately stepped in to comfort her, wrapping her in a warm hug before planting a kiss on her cheek. The heartfelt gesture drew loud applause and cheers from family and friends.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding Akansha and Sharan's wedding was an intimate affair attended by only close friends and family. The couple exchanged vows during a picturesque sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence. Akansha looked stunning in a traditional red and gold bridal ensemble, while Sharan complemented her in a classic white outfit.

The wedding date held a special significance for the couple as they tied the knot exactly four years after they began dating. The celebrations were attended by several members of the film industry, including Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others.

The pre-wedding festivities were equally star-studded. Videos from the celebrations showed Karan Johar recreating Salman Khan's iconic towel dance, while Alia Bhatt danced to Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. In another heartwarming moment, Alia was seen fulfilling her bridesmaid duties by tying the kalire to Akansha's chooda ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Another emotional highlight from the wedding was Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, walking her down the aisle. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on July 12. For the reception, Akansha dazzled in a golden ensemble, while Sharan opted for a classic black outfit.