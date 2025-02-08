Menu Explore
‘A person who betrayed friends’: Kumar Vishwas on Arvind Kejriwal's debacle in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 06:24 PM IST

Kumar Vishwas mocked Manish Sisodia, calling him the party's number two, and claimed his “apolitical wife” wept upon hearing of his election defeat.

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishwas on Saturday took a veiled dig at Arvind Kejriwal, saying the former Delhi chief minister has faced the consequences of his own actions.

Poet Kumar Vishwas with Manju Sharma at Parliament complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (PTI)
Poet Kumar Vishwas with Manju Sharma at Parliament complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (PTI)

He said that countless children, youth, and elderly once believed in the dream of a corruption-free India and had high hopes, but they were betrayed.

“I have no intention of making any political comments, but I want to say that countless children, youth, and elderly once believed that India would be free from corruption. All these people had aspirations. But a person (Arvind Kejriwal) who betrayed friends, disrespected teachers, and broke family values also shattered their hopes and has now faced the consequences of his own actions,” said Vishwas.

He said that a young girl, just 18, dedicated her entire life and worked tirelessly for someone, only to be called home and beaten. He made this statement about the controversy involving Swati Maliwal and Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, allegedly assaulted Swati Maliwal on May 13, 2024, at the chief minister's residence. Maliwal claims that Kejriwal remained a silent observer during the incident. A case is currently under investigation.

“A young girl, just 18, dedicated her entire life, and worked tirelessly, only to be called home and beaten. I sympathise with all those who wasted their time and lives on him,” added Vishwas.

Vishwas also mocked Manish Sisodia, regarded as the number two in the party, claiming that his “apolitical wife” wept upon hearing about his election defeat.

Kumar Vishwas was shunted out of a key post by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he had founded along with Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders in 2012.

He had been the convenor of the party in Rajasthan, a position he was given as part of a peace deal following his virtual rebellion against the leadership.

