Five global festivals fuelled by satire

Gen Z’s sense of humour has made headlines, particularly over the past week. From hilarious memes and posters, to inside jokes that only their generation will get; from dead-pan humour to one-liners that are irreverent; from laugh-out-loud videos to content that’s just plain rude and offensive. Whether we like it, or hate it, Gen Z’s peculiar and varied styles of humour have broken the Internet. What is increasingly clear, is that this generation appreciates parody and satire. For over three weeks, multiple venues across this vibrant Australian city are filled with the sound of raucous laughter. (Official photo) Whether you’re Gen Z or share this trait with them, here’s a round-up of festivals around the world that are built on satire. 1) Las Fallas, Valencia, Spain: The sun-soaked city of Valencia may be Spain’s third largest city, but becomes the centre of attraction for tourists in March. The Las Fallas - declared a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of humanity - takes over the coastal city with creativity hitting the streets. Larger than life floats dot the streets and squares. And you’ll find your favourite characters from fairy tales, often morphed together with politicians, and all carved out of wood or papier mache. Look closer and the characters and they tell tales; popular fairy stories are used as metaphors to take a clever jibe at political figures. False promises from public figures, and hypocrisy from media personalities are captured by giving the said figure an elongated nose like Pinocchio; bureaucratic paper-work and red-tapism is portrayed through giant paper figures of sleeping beauty lying atop a mountain of official papers; papier mache caricatures of politicians are dressed up as the big bad wolf.

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The festivities are not limited to satire aimed at public figures and the crowds laugh at themselves too as social customs and traditions are also questioned through parodies. While the fest begins at the end of February, the festivities amp up between March 15 - 19, and on the last night (March 19), the caricatures are burned to the ground, as a symbol of new beginnings. Traditionally, the festival had its origin in the celebration of the arrival of spring, as well as the celebration of St. Joseph, the patron saint of Carpenters. With huge bonfires, where old furniture was offered, the artisans welcomed their Saint. Today, the festivities have evolved capturing the same sentiment: out with the old and in with the new, and a renewal of hope. 2) Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Scotland, United Kingdom: What happens when you’re not invited to a party? You gate-crash by creating your own celebrations, on the fringe. That’s exactly what eight theatre troupes, who were not invited to perform at the Edinburgh International Festival did, way back in 1947. By 1958, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe had taken shape.

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Mark your calendars as the fest takes place from August 7 - 31, 2026. More than 4,000 shows will be staged this year, spanning the entire range of performances such as theatre, circus, cabaret, dance, children’s shows, musicals, street performances, comedy and more. Over the years, theatre performances have captured political themes and expressed public opinion through satire. But it is comedy that remains one of the most popular artistic genres at the fest, with many stand-up comedians attracting large crowds with their skilful political satires. Everything from cost of living, fuel prices, rising taxes, environmental protection policies, women’s rights, etc., become fertile ground for comic performances. What starts as a few belly laughs, often stays with audiences long after the show ends. Because the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the World’s largest Art festival, (as recognised by the Guinness World Records), is a testament to the fact that art can be fabulously creative and political, all at once. 3) Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Australia: Dubbed one of the World’s largest live comedy events, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival takes place every autumn in the land Down Under. In 2027, the fest will be held between 24 March - 18 April 2027. For over three weeks, multiple venues across this vibrant Australian city are filled with the sound of raucous laughter. From slapstick to dark humour, rom-coms to political parodies, from the ironic to brain teaser word plays, you’ll find every genre of comedy right here. From well-known comics to those starting out, everyone gets a chance to shine at this fest.

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The festival was started in 1987, by two comedians: British comedy legend Peter Cook, who excelled in political satire, driven by a deep understanding of British politics. And Australian comic Barry Humphries, who excelled in social satire with his keen insight into human behaviour and biases. These genres continue to be featured at the fest. And as the official site for the festival promises, this is an event that values freedom of speech while ensuring respect for all. 4) Kilkenomics Festival, Kilkenny, Republic of Ireland: How do you merge comedy with economics? Find out at Kilkenomics, the World’s first economic and comedy festival. Expect an eclectic set of speakers; names you often didn’t think you’d say in the same breath. Economists, finance executives, journalists, economic policy experts, share the stage with stand-up comedians. The result is a conversation that deals with important topics and yet the treatment is one that makes complex conversations simple, with a twist of irony and even irreverence. Sometimes all you can do is laugh at a bad economic situation; think about it - many-a-time those who default on large bank loans, or those in power who pass clearly questionable financial policies, often walk away unscathed. But, the people, collectively, pay the price.

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Irrespective of which part of the World you’re from, you’ll likely identify with the discussions. And if you’re familiar with the inimitable Irish wit, you’ll know that putting two such diverse disciplines together is something only the Irish can pull off. So, clear your calendars to head to Kilkenny between November 6 - 8, 2026, to attend this one-of-a-kind festival. 5) Carnival of Torres Vedras, Portugal: A speedy one-hour drive from the capital city of Lisbon will take you to the historic city of Torres Vedras. And that’s where you can be part of what has been dubbed the ‘Most Portuguese Carnival’ in a country which sports many Brazil inspired carnivals. According to some accounts, the Carnaval de Torres Vedras is rooted in 16th century folk traditions. But the modern version, with street parades, began sometime in the 1920’s. The carnival traditionally had royalty i.e a King and a Queen (played by a man). Even today the Queen continues to be played by a man, and is seen as a way of mocking traditional gender roles, societal norms, dressing, and expectations.

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